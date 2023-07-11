“Officially roommates”: The Bachelor couple Kaity Biggar and Zach Shallcross are living together

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar's love story made quite a splash on The Bachelor season 27, where they fell in love and got engaged. However, it was Kaity's recent social media post that made her fans go crazy. In an Instagram post, Kaity Biggar shared a few pictures alongside Zach Shallcross and captioned the photo, “Officially roommates!”

The couple is now living in Austin, Texas, and as soon as fans saw the pictures, they couldn't control their excitement and took to social media to comment on the post. Additionally, Zack also commented on the post noting that she was a great interior designer as well.

“And she’s an incredible interior designer too!!” he commented.

The show was filmed in 2022 and released in January 2023, while Zach lived in Los Angeles and Kaity lived in Austin during this time.

In an interview with People magazine in March 2023, Zach Shallcross said that he had been "itching" to go back. He added that filming kept him in LA and California, which he said was "cool and all," but it wasn't Austin. Zach noted that he couldn't wait to spend time with Kaity and just be out in public.

Kaity also said that the two had seen each other a few times and had "happy couple weekends," noting that it had been great since she had never become sick of him. She added that all she wanted was more time with him and that when Zach went back to Austin, the couple would try and live the "normal life" they'd been wanting for so long. She said that they were both "super excited."

Apparently, the couple has taken the step they wanted for all these months and is living together in Austin now.

Are Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar planning to get married?

Even though the couple got engaged on The Bachelor season 27, they are taking their time to decide when they should get married. In the same interview, Zach Shallcross discussed how their main focus at the moment is getting to know each other better.

He said that they were more focused on living together and getting to know each other and just seeing how things went.

"There's no rush," he added.

The Bachelor star Kaity Biggar also mentioned that they had the rest of their lives together.

"So why does everything need to be a rush? It doesn't," Kaity stated.

The couple mentioned that they can imagine getting married and having children in five years. Following this, they discussed how they plan to live in Austin for one year and then travel. They also said that one of the most challenging aspects of living together will be what temperature they will set in their rooms.

"That's something that we are working and compromising on. I run hot, typically. She runs cold. So we have to find that middle ground," Zach Shallcross said.

Kaity Biggar also commented that she's not okay with the room temperature that Zach Shallcross wants, saying he wants it to be cold all day long and she doesn't like it that way. Also, she pointed out that they know how to share their thoughts and communicate, adding that this problem will also be easily solved.

For fans, ABC is also streaming the entire episode of The Bachelor season 27 featuring 30 women competing for Zach, who chose Kaity Biggar as his love of life.

ABC has not provided any updates on The Bachelor season 28.

