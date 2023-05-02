Old Dominion Tour 2023: Tickets, new dates, venues and more

Old Dominion has extended their tour, No Bad Vibes Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 7, 2023, to January 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland US and Canada as well as the Hawain Islands. The tour is in support of their 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy.
The band announced the tour's extension, which will begin in Michigan and end in Hawaii, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://tour.weareolddominion.com.
Old Dominion is building momentum for their album with a tour
Old Dominion has been on tour to support their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, which was released on October 8, 2021. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
- September 7, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- September 8, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- September 9, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- September 14, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- September 15, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- September 16, 2023 – Niagara Falls, Ontario at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
- September 21, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- September 22, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- September 23, 2023 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena
- September 28, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium
- September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- September 30, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- October 5, 2023 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center
- October 6, 2023 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- October 7, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 26, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena
- October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- November 1, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 2, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- November 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena
- November 16, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
- November 17, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena
- November 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- November 30, 2023 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- December 1, 2023 – State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center
- December 2, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- December 7, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena
- December 8, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- December 9, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena
- December 13, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- December 14, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center
- December 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- January 4, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at Blaisdell Arena
- January 6, 2024 – Kahului, Hawaii at Maui Arts and Cultural Center
Tracing Old Dominion and their music career
Old Dominion is a band from Nashville, Tennessee that was formed as a collaboration between Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi in 2012.
The band released their debut studio album, Meat and Candy, on November 6, 2015. The album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 30 on the Canadian album chart.
Old Dominion achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Happy Endings, which was released on August 25, 2017. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 12 on the Canadian album chart.