Old Dominion Tour 2023: Tickets, new dates, venues and more

Old Dominion has extended their tour, No Bad Vibes Tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 7, 2023, to January 6, 2024, in venues across the mainland US and Canada as well as the Hawain Islands. The tour is in support of their 2021 album Time, Tequila & Therapy.

The band announced the tour's extension, which will begin in Michigan and end in Hawaii, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://tour.weareolddominion.com.

Old Dominion is building momentum for their album with a tour

Old Dominion has been on tour to support their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, which was released on October 8, 2021. The album peaked at number 27 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

September 7, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

September 8, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

September 9, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

September 14, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

September 15, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 16, 2023 – Niagara Falls, Ontario at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

September 21, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 22, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

September 23, 2023 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

September 28, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

September 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

September 30, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

October 5, 2023 – Roanoke, Virginia at Berglund Center

October 6, 2023 – Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 7, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 26, 2023 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

November 2, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

November 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Vivint Arena

November 16, 2023 – Fort Wayne, Indiana at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

November 17, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

November 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

November 30, 2023 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

December 1, 2023 – State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

December 2, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

December 7, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena

December 8, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

December 9, 2023 – Lincoln, Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 13, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

December 14, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

December 15, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

January 4, 2024 – Honolulu, Hawaii at Blaisdell Arena

January 6, 2024 – Kahului, Hawaii at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Tracing Old Dominion and their music career

Old Dominion is a band from Nashville, Tennessee that was formed as a collaboration between Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung, and Brad Tursi in 2012.

The band released their debut studio album, Meat and Candy, on November 6, 2015. The album peaked at number 16 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 30 on the Canadian album chart.

Old Dominion achieved critical acclaim with their second studio album, Happy Endings, which was released on August 25, 2017. The album peaked at number 7 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 12 on the Canadian album chart.

Poll : 0 votes