"On a cliffhanger"? - Avenue 5 fans shocked as HBO cancels comedy series after 2 seasons

The HBO sci-fi adventure series Avenue 5 is officially over, according to a report released by the platform. The live-action series stands canceled after two seasons on the platform. HBO announced the series cancelation by stating:

"Going to space with Armando Iannucci has been an incredible journey. While we will not be moving forward with a third season of 'Avenue 5,' we look forward to many more adventures together."

The comedy series was created by Veep and The Thick of It's Armando Iannucci and originally debuted on HBO in January 2020. The second season saw a delayed release in October 2022, after COVID-19 pandemic pushed the filming of season 2 to late 2021.

pacificbird @pacificbird so HBO cancelled Avenue 5? on a cliff hanger? that sucks. so HBO cancelled Avenue 5? on a cliff hanger? that sucks.

After two successful runs, Avenue 5 stands canceled, much to the disappointment of fans of the series. Naturally, netizens have taken to Twitter to voice their disappointment over the sudden announcement.

Twitter reacts to Avenue 5 cancelation by HBO

The Hugh Laurie starrer is a favorite among many fans of the comedy genre who are truly disappointed that the series will not be returning with another season.

Check out some fan reactions below:

💗miss andrist💗 @_neatheweirdest I need more of the dumb jokes I’ve rewatched Avenue 5 definitely 20+ times and I cannot believe it’s actually cancelled nowI need more of the dumb jokes I’ve rewatched Avenue 5 definitely 20+ times and I cannot believe it’s actually cancelled now 😭 I need more of the dumb jokes

Morningstar @YouveGotRedOnU_ Avenue 5 has been officially cancelled. I’m ending my Iife Avenue 5 has been officially cancelled. I’m ending my Iife

Chris Brown @chrisbrownjade @Aiannucci Avenue 5 should not be cancelled because it has the potential to further develop its characters and storylines, and provide more laughs and insights into the human condition. @Aiannucci Avenue 5 should not be cancelled because it has the potential to further develop its characters and storylines, and provide more laughs and insights into the human condition.

Morningstar @YouveGotRedOnU_ dreamed that mika announced a bunch of concerts in mexico and even came to my state, only to wake up and realize that it’s not true, but what is is that avenue 5 got cancelled yesterday dreamed that mika announced a bunch of concerts in mexico and even came to my state, only to wake up and realize that it’s not true, but what is is that avenue 5 got cancelled yesterday

♦️♣️ ¿Izzy? ♥️♠️ @IzzyTango6 Sucks real bad that they cancelled Avenue 5 Sucks real bad that they cancelled Avenue 5

Sanna @Sanna864 Can So two of my favorite new shows in recent years, Let The Right One In and Avenue 5, got cancelled. This sucks. Avenue 5 was SUCH a funny and great showCan @DisneyPlus pick it up or sonething, Idk So two of my favorite new shows in recent years, Let The Right One In and Avenue 5, got cancelled. This sucks. Avenue 5 was SUCH a funny and great show 😩 Can @DisneyPlus pick it up or sonething, Idk

Thomas Murch @ThomasJohnMurch Let me get this straight; Hugh Laurie and Rebecca Front have starred in two series of Avenue 5, a sci-fi comedy created by Armando Iannucci, and I've only just learned about it today?



On the day that the show got cancelled?! Let me get this straight; Hugh Laurie and Rebecca Front have starred in two series of Avenue 5, a sci-fi comedy created by Armando Iannucci, and I've only just learned about it today?On the day that the show got cancelled?! https://t.co/xMrS2LVElg

Michael T. Stack @MikeyTStack Aaaaaand Avenue 5 cancelled :( Aaaaaand Avenue 5 cancelled :(

What is Avenue 5 about?

Avenue 5 is an HBO comedy live-action series that follows the story of a luxury spacecraft owner, Herman Judd (Gad), and its captain, Ryan Clark (Laurie), who finds himself in a tight spot when the ship is thrown terribly off-course.

This changes the entire course of their journey and what was meant to be an eight-week cruise turns into an eight-year-long adventure. The series is a comical take on the possibilities of space tourism, which appears to be part of a not-so-distant future.

Christian Russell @Christiangapol we as a society do not talk nearly enough about how insanely funny Avenue 5 is we as a society do not talk nearly enough about how insanely funny Avenue 5 is https://t.co/yMlK3C7PfF

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

“While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd (Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course – turning what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey.”

The series has been produced between HBO and Sky UK, with executive producers including showrunners Iannuci, Kevin Loader, and Will Smith. The series stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips.

How did season 2 of the series end?

The news of Avenue 5 being canceled hit fans really hard, given the fact that the cliffhanger at the end of season 2 will now not be resolved. The second installment's finale saw utter chaos break into the spaceship.

Amidst this, Spike revealed that he was dying of a heart condition, deciding to sacrifice himself to save everyone by piloting an escape pod straight into the missile. Amidst the chaos, Elena decided that she wanted to marry both Ryan and Charles.

However, things quickly took a turn from funny to bleak when Spike realized that he was not actually dying, thanks to the escape pod’s medical scanner. Ryan and Billie nevertheless tried to convince him into sacrificing himself anyway.

The season ended in a heroic save, where the missile was sent veering neatly between both halves of the ship, directly into the lithium-rich asteroid, which was Ryan's bargaining chip.

In light of these new events, things changed rapidly as Ryan already promised Lucas the precious mineral. This opened a whole new angle for another season. Sadly, however, the season has now been canceled.

You can watch the first two seasons of Avenue 5 on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes