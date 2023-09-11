Once Upon a Crime cast list: Who stars in Netflix's Japanese fantasy movie?

Are you ready for a captivating journey into Japanese fantasy? Mark your calendars for Thursday, September 14, 2023, when Netflix unveils its latest cinematic gem, Once Upon a Crime. This enchanting movie narrates the tale of a young girl's transformation into a detective as she embarks on a quest to crack a mysterious case in a whimsical fairytale realm. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

''In this comedy mystery movie, Little Red Riding Hood becomes a detective to solve a tough case that occurs in a world of fairy tales! Along her journey, a girl called Little Red Riding Hood (Kanna Hashimoto) meets the downtrodden and unkempt Cinderella (Yuko Araki). After a witch transforms their clothes into beautiful dresses, they set out to attend a fancy ball.''

The synopsis further reads,

''However, when their pumpkin carriage hits and kills a man, they hurriedly hide the corpse and head to the ball at the castle. Just as Cinderella and the prince (Takanori Iwata) fall in love, the corpse is discovered and the ball is canceled. Faced with a desperate situation, the girls meet a series of quirky characters as they work to uncover the real killer. Little Red Riding Hood boldly uses her natural deductive skills to tackle the case!''

Once Upon a Crime features Kanna Hashimoto in the lead role of the protagonist, while several others essay important supporting characters. Yuichi Fukuda is the director of the movie.

Netflix's Once Upon a Crime cast list: Kanna Hashimoto and others to star in Japanese fantasy movie

1) Kanna Hashimoto as Red Riding Hood

Kanna Hashimoto plays the lead role of protagonist Little Red Riding Hood in Netflix's Once Upon a Crime. She, along with her companions, sets out to solve a complicated mystery in a land of fairytales. The story is told from Red Riding Hood's point of view, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Kanna Hashimoto looks quite promising in the movie's trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a riveting performance. Her other acting credits include Yudo: The Way of the Bath, Black Night Parade, and The Violence Action, among many more.

2) Yûko Araki as Cinderella

Yûko Araki essays the role of Cinderella in the new Netflix fantasy movie. She falls in love with the prince, but a shocking murder forces her and her friends to delve deep into the case. Araki looks charming in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a nuanced performance.

Viewers might recognize her from Galileo Forbidden Sorcery, Roppongi Class, and Hitman in Love, among many more.

3) Takanori Iwata as The Prince

Actor Takanori Iwata dons the role of The Prince in Once Upon a Crime. He falls in love with Cinderella, and their relationship lies at the heart of the movie. Apart from that, only a few other details about his character are known at this point. Iwata has previously appeared in Even If You Don't Do It, Hitotsubashi Kiriko's Crime Diary, and The Hound of the Baskervilles: Sherlock the Movie, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the movie also stars many others essaying crucial supporting characters like:

Yumi Wakatsuki

Tsuyoshi Muro

Midoriko Kimura

Don't forget to watch Once Upon a Crime on Netflix on Thursday, September 14, 2023.