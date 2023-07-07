“Once in a while, I’ll tell somebody to f*ck off.” -When Don Henley opened up about his response to ‘screaming’ fans

For rock musician Don Henley, fame and riches are just one side of the coin that is his life. The other side is screaming fans and paparazzi. Treading through the crowds of screaming fans, the Eagles founding member shared with The Guardian in October 2015, how he deals with such situations.

“As long as their voices are low, then I will accommodate them. Just don’t be “rude or loud, drunk or obnoxious. Once in a while, I’ll tell somebody to f**k off.” the musician said.

The Eagles drummer described himself as shy and reserved, while further elaborating on his experience with fans’ behaviors. He shared his dislike for fan situations that interrupt his precious family moments.

“I don’t mind signing things if people approach me in a respectful manner, but if they come rushing up and start jumping and screaming and making a scene …Adults do it, grown women and men. And I hate that,” he noted.

Don Henley is also a lead vocalist of the American rock band Eagles (Image via Getty)

Responding to whether his kids are okay with Henley “telling somebody to f**k off”, the vocalist replied by pointing out that it was a matter of manners.

“Sometimes, they’ll be, like: ‘You did the right thing.’ Other times, they’ll go: ‘Oh, Dad’, and I’ll go: ‘Look, I’m sorry, the guy was out of line.’ It’s all about timing, and basic manners. I was brought up in the south, where we were taught to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. I still say ‘sir’ to men who are older than me; my son calls me ‘sir’ sometimes.” he noted.

Fans can get ready to watch Don Henley rock the stage as the Eagles announce their final tour The Long Goodbye

Don Henley may not like his fans screaming and being rude, but he’s sure to make them headbang to his tunes as the band Eagles took to Instagram on Thursday and announced that their final tour The Long Goodbye would kick off in New York on September 7, 2023. It was captioned with a heartfelt statement from the band.

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals, and setbacks of many kinds…Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle…” the statement read.

Founding members of the Eagles: Don Felder, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Glenn Frey, Randy Meisner (Image via Eagles Archives/Showtime)

The band continued to talk about their farewell tour in their statement…

“The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round…we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

The six-time Grammy-winning band came together in 1971 in the City of Angels. The rock band’s founding members are Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Bernie Leadon, and Randy Meisner. After a reshuffling of members, the current bandmates that will be touring are Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey.

