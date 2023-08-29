"One of the best-executed trailers in a while"- Netizens go wild as David Fincher's The Killer drops first trailer

Few films have managed to generate the response that The Killer's trailer did all over the internet today. The long-awaited return of David Fincher after his earlier work Mank was always going to be greeted with excitement. But throwing a brilliant trailer in the mix was perhaps the final ingredient that Fincher needed to have viewers completely hooked, and that is exactly what happened.

Sadly, The Killer will not be making a splash in theatres in most regions as it is slated to be a Netflix release. However, hundreds of fans took to the internet to express how amazed they were at the beautifully, shot, edited, and executed trailer.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming David Fincher film (Image via X)

The Killer is all set to make its debut at the Venice International Film Festival in the coming week, which also means that early reviews should be out very soon. Following this, the film will make a theatrical run in October in limited theatres. It will premiere on Netflix on November 10, 2023.

Impressive The Killer trailer leaves fans wanting more

Few filmmakers enjoy the fanfare that David Fincher does (except no one will forgive him for Mindhunter) and this was evident as soon as the trailer dropped in.

Recent films have a habit of giving away too much in the trailers to generate hype. However, Fincher has stuck with the old ways in The Killer, revealing very little and setting a suspense-filled atmosphere across the premise, making it a perfect short trailer.

It is yet to be seen whether the film will have any more trailers, but given the response, this should be enough for cinema fans.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming David Fincher film (Image via X)

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as the titular assassin, alongside Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

It will be available for streaming from November 10, 2023, on Netflix.