ONEUS 2024 La Dolce Vita U.S. tour: Presale Code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

ONEUS 2024 La Dolce Vita U.S. tour is scheduled to be held from March 16, 2024, to April 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is a follow-up to the group's 2023 European tour, and it will also serve as a promotion for their 2023 EP of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Seattle, Louisville, and Houston, among others, via a post on their official Twitter page on February 5, 2024:

Live Nation presale for the tour will be available from February 8, 2024, at 10:00 am PST. The Presale code to access said presale is SOCIAL or SPOTLIGHT. Live Nation mobile app presale code is COVERT.

There will also be venue and media presales available on the same day. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or via individual venue sites, however, prices have not been announced as of yet.

ONEUS 2024 La Dolce Vita U.S tour dates and venues

ONEUS released their EP, La Dolce Vita, on September 26, 2023, via RBW label. The EP peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart and at number 7 on the Billboard World Album chart.

After the release of the EP, the band embarked on a Europe tour in November 2023, playing across cities such as Tilburg, Warsaw, and Berlin, before ending with a show in Copenhagen.

Now the band is set to embark on the second leg of their world tour to support their EP. The full list of dates for the ONEUS La Dolce Vita 2024 U.S tour is given below:

March 16, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State Moore Theatre

March 18, 2024 – Oakland, California at Paramount Theatre

March 22, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 24, 2024 – New York, New York at Theater at Madison Square Garden

March 26, 2024 – Washington, D.C. at The Theater at MGM National Harbor

March 28, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at The Louisville Palace

March 31, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts

April 3, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Music Hall at Fair Park

April 5, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

April 8, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

April 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

Speaking about their new EP/mini-album, ONEUS elaborated on the themes and artistic processes behind it in an exclusive interview with SOKOLLAB on October 22, 2023, with band member Seheo stating:

Seheo: "In terms of genre, this is an album that takes on a different challenge. I think will be more fun if you empathise emotionally with this song and listen to it with sincerity."

Band member Xion stated:

Xion: "The title of this album contains the meaning of a ‘sweet life’. It differs from the previous album because it tells the story of how we escape from the current paradigm and enter into a fairy tale to become mermaid princes. Since it’s a new genre I’m trying for the first time, I hope everyone who listens to this album has a sweet moment."

ONEUS is best known for their debut studio album, Devil, which was released on January 19, 2021, via RBW. The album peaked at number 2 on the Korean album chart and sold over a hundred thousand copies.