Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4, titled The White Room, was released on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Directed by Adam Shankman and written by J. J. Philbin, the episode saw Joy as the second suspect in Ben's murder. Joy was Charles's long-time girlfriend who apparently strived to protect her boyfriend from Ben. Mabel even found lipstick in Ben's room so it looks like things will only get complicated going forward.

The official synopsis of this episode reads:

"Oliver races to bring new life to his show; Mabel's investigation into the murder collides with a surprising ally; Charles bonds with the cast; Loretta proves her voice is invaluable."

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 4 recap: Is Charlie getting married?

The episode began with Mabel searching for a new apartment to rent. While she was constantly receiving calls from an unknown number, it seemed like she knew the caller personally.

The caller was revealed to be a podcaster named Cinda Canning who had taken a break from the world of crime and turned to spiritualism. However, she wanted to get back in the game and was calling Mabel to see if she was interested in partnering up with her to solve the murder.

Mabel, however, chose to stick with her friends Charles and Oliver, who finally began interrogating the suspects of Ben's murder. Mabel truly believed that Kimber was the culprit as she didn't have the handkerchief that Ben had gifted her.

Meanwhile, Charles wasn't particularly happy with all this as Kimber could sing and was extremely popular. Kimber gave a compelling argument on why she was not the murderer.

Charles's long-time girlfriend Joy also moved in with him but it was hard for him to take a change this big. He suffered a complete mental breakdown when he was finding it difficult to learn Oliver's song for the play. Joy asked him to cook in order to take things off his mind.

Charles then began cooking an omelet and while doing that, he sang Oliver's entire song. Joy revealed that she was ready to do anything to protect her boyfriend from Ben, and this is how the second suspect was revealed.

Mabel and Oliver were not convinced by Kimber's defense. Hence, they snuck into her room to look for evidence. They then went to Ben's room and stumbled upon a huge clue. His mirror had a suspicious note written with lipstick. Mabel took the lipstick with her.

At the end of the episode, Charles decided that he did not want to be with Joy anymore. So he broke things off with her at his apartment.

However, he suddenly proposed to her in front of everyone on the main stage. Joy instantly accepted, but then she noticed her lipstick in Mabel's pocket and nabbed it.

Joy's truth will be revealed in the next episode of Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building synopsis

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Only Murders in the Building reads:

"Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth."

It further states:

"Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late."

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. It also has Aaron Dominguez as Oscar Torres, Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows, Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin, and several others.