Oscars 2023 winners: Who won Best Actor Male tonight?

Brendan Fraser won an Oscar for his fantastic performance in the 2022 film The Whale, where he plays the role of an obese professor named Charlie. This is his first Oscar win.

He attended the Oscar 2023 ceremony with his girlfriend Jeanne Moore and his sons Holden and Leland. In his acceptance speech, Brendan mentioned that he joined the industry 30 years ago and that:

"Things didn’t come easily to me but there was a facility I didn’t appreciate ta the time until it stopped"

The actor also paid tribute to film director Darren Aronofsky and writer Samuel Hunter in his short speech. He then thanked his first mate Afton Smith and his three kids.

Brendan Fraser nominated for The Whale (Winner of the Oscar award for Best Actor Male)

American-Canadian actor Brendan is known for his roles in The Mummy trilogy, The Quiet American, and Journey to the Center of the Earth. The 54-year-old actor is also a well-known television personality and has acted in the hit series, The Affair.

Fraser is the lead actor in the 2022 American psychological drama film The Whale, where he plays the role of Charlie, an obese housebound English professor.

Fraser is an alumnus of the Cornish College of the Arts and mentioned in an interview:

"Um, to physically play the role, clearly Charlie had to be created from the outside in. He’s a man whose, body on paper is hundreds and hundreds of pounds. And to create that, a great deal of, costuming, shaped wardrobe, and prosthetic makeup were needed to give a reality and authenticity to the way he moves, the way his body moves."

The other nominees of Oscar 2023 Best Actor Male in a leading role

Austin Butler nominated for Elvis

31-year-old Austin Butler started his acting career in multiple Disney and Nickelodeon shows. He made his Broadway debut in 2018 by performing in The Iceman Cometh and was then seen in the 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He is the lead actor in the 2022 biographical film Elvis, featuring the life of rock and roll singer Elvis Presley.

Colin Farrell nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin

Irish actor Colin Farrell made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1998 with a BBC drama show called Ballykissangel. Since then, the 46-year-old actor has had many high-profile roles in films like Minority Report, Daredevil, Cassandra's Dream, In Bruges, and The Batman.

He is known for his role as Pádraic Súilleabháin in tragicomedy movie, The Banshees of Inisherin, which has won four BAFTA Awards.

Paul Mescal nominated for Aftersun

Irish actor Paul Mescal is an alumnus of Trinity College Dublin. The 27-year-old made his film debut in the 2021 psychological drama, The Lost Daughter.

He was also a part of the 2022 drama film God's Creatures and earned a BAFTA nomination for Aftersun, where he performed the role of a troubled father.

Bill Nighy nominated for Living

73-year-old Bill Nighy started his career at the Everyman Theater. He is known for acting in Pravda, Arcadia, The Seagull, and Love Actually.

Nighy played the role of Mr. Rodney Williams in Living, in which he is a county Public Works bureaucrat with a fatal illness.

Fans can check out the official winner's list of Oscar awards on the official website.

