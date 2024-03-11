Oscars 2024 Best Animated Short film winner: Where to watch War is Over? Streaming service and more  

The Oscars 2024 were held on March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, Los Angeles. The event witnessed some of the big names in the industry come together for an evening of glitz and glamor. In the main event, there were a few wins as well as a few misses.

Winning big at the Oscars 2024 was Oppenheimer, which was nominated across 13 categories. Out of these, the cast and crew of the movie took home six awards. Also among the winners for the evening was a movie called War is Over!, which won in the Best Animated Short Film category.

The short film, which many were unaware of, naturally piqued the interest of viewers. War is Over! is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.

How to watch War is Over!, the short film that won Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars 2024

The Best Animated Short Film category at the Oscars is one of the most sought-after categories.

This year, an 11-minute short film inspired by a song by John Lennon and Yoko Ono won Best Animated Short Film at the Oscars 2024. The short, The War is Over!, was inspired by Lennon and Ono's song Happy Xmas (War Is Over), which is widely considered to be a peace anthem.

The film was released in 2023 and was written and directed by Dave Mullins. The story for the short film came from the minds of Dave Mullins and Sean Taro Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, at present, it is only accessible to residents of the United States. To watch the movie besides a Prime subscription, they will also need to have an additional subscription to MHz Choice.

For this, they can opt for a 7-day free trial which comes at $7.99 a month after the trial ends. They can also opt for a 30-day free trial which comes at $14.99 a month after the trial ends.

Those willing to watch the movie outside of the US can switch to the use of VPNs to access the movie on Prime Video.

As per ElectroLeague, the official synopsis for The War is Over! reads:

"WAR IS OVER! is an 11-minute animated film, set in an alternate WWI reality where a senseless war rages on, two soldiers on opposite sides of the conflict play a game of chess. A heroic carrier pigeon delivers the soldiers’ chess moves over the battlefield as the fighting escalates. Neither soldier knows his opponent as the game and the war builds to its climatic final move. Whoever wins the game, one thing is for certain: there are no winners in war."

The War is Over! is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in the United States.