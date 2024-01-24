"Oscars, take note": Internet reacts as Ryan Gosling expresses his disappointment in Academy snubbing Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie for Barbie

The complete nomination list for the 2024 Academy Awards was unveiled on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, and actor Ryan Gosling was not too happy about it. He was nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. However, he shared his disappointment about director Greta Gerwig and the lead Margot Robbie not being nominated in their respective categories.

Netizens echoed Gosling's sentiment and called out the Oscars for not nominating either Gerwig or Robbie. People regarded their lack of nomination as a big snub and appreciated Gosling for speaking up. One X user, @WhitneyGrenaway tweeted about the same stating that Gosling's words rang true.

Netizens echoed the actor's sentiment (Image via X/@PopBase)

Netizens appreciate Ryan Gosling for speaking up about the Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig Oscar snubs

Greta Gerwig's Barbie became a 2023 cultural phenomenon shattering a plethora of records and transcending the boundaries of film. The movie had a lot to be proud about after the 2024 Oscar nominations were released on Tuesday but some felt like it deserved more. To no one's surprise, the movie became one of the 10 best picture nominees of the year.

Gosling who played the role of Ken and America Ferrera who played Gloria were both nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories respectively. The film also got two nominations for Best Adapted Song and a nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. However, as mentioned earlier, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not nominated in the Best Director and Best Actress categories.

Ryan Gosling released a statement saying that he was honored to be nominated for the award alongside many remarkable artists. He was also proud that the nomination was for "portraying a plastic doll named Ken." However, he went on to criticize the snubbing of Robbie and Gerwig stating that there was "no Ken without Barbie."

"But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film." He added.

Ryan Gosling went on to say:

"No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

The actor talked about how both Robbie and Gerwig made people laugh and made them feel heartbroken while pushing culture. He noted that the two made history against all odds with only the help of a "couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully cr*tchless dolls". Ryan Gosling stated that their work should be recognized along with the other "very deserving nominees".

Social media users praised Gosling for putting out the statement, acknowledging that it was "so real" of him to do so. Users were outraged at neither Greta nor Margot receiving an Oscar nomination and everybody agreed that they deserved one.

While some said that Gosling was right, others called him a "King" for his statement, noting that the "Oscars fell off real bad" by not nominating Gerwig and Robbie.

Netizens rallied behind Ryan Gosling's statement (Image via X/@PopBase)

Barbie's eight nominations put it fourth on the list of nominations received by any film this year. First on the list was Chris Nolan's Oppenheimer with 13 nominations, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos's Emma Stone starrer Poor Things with 11, and Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon with 10.