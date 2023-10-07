Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4: Release date, time, major spoilers to expect, and more

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episodes 4 and 5 are set to release on Max on Thursday, October 12, 2023. Titled Fun and Games, Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 has been written by David Jenkins and Eliza Jiménez Cossio. Meanwhile, episode 5 has enlisted John Mahone and Simone Nathan as the writers.

In the third episode, viewers saw the closeness between Stede Bonnet and Edward "Ed" Teach / Blackbeard and how they are not willing to leave one another, come what may.

Titled The Innkeeper, it ended with Ed clutching Stede’s hand tightly as he gets rescued. Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 is expected to take flight from this frame.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 release date and time for all regions

As mentioned above, Our Flag Means Death season 2 episodes 4 and 5 will hit Max on October 12, at 12 am PT/3 am EST. The timings in all the areas where the show streams are:

Pacific Daylight Time - 12 am

Eastern Daylight Time - 3 am

Central European Summer Time - 9 am

India Standard Time - 12:30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time - 6 pm

The release schedule for season 2 is:

Episode 1 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 2 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 3 – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Episode 4 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 5 – Thursday, October 12, 2023

Episode 6 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 7 – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Episode 8 – Thursday, October 26, 2023

As per reports, the second season isn’t available in the UK yet. This was seen in the first season too. To recall, the debut edition was released on BBC iPlayer this January, many months after the March 2022 premiere on Max.

By that calculation, Our Flag Means Death season 2 may be released in the UK by August next year. However, if one is not ready to wait, they should get a VPN, change the IP address, and connect it to a US-based server.

For people in India, Amazon Prime Video serves as the streamer. In Australia and Canada, Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 can be watched via BINGE (at $10/month) and Crave (at $9.99/month), respectively. For viewers in New Zealand, the Neon app is the option.

What did episode 3 show?

Episode 3 of the romantic comedy ended on a quirky note when Ed, despite being killed by his crew, is left stranded and has to decide whether he will go to the afterlife or back to the Earth. He, thankfully chooses the latter and wakes up having his love interest, Stede, by his side.

In Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4, the two will have a lot to talk about. In the earlier episode, Stede also tries to murder Ed’s old nemesis, Ben Hornigold, but in vain since he cannot be killed. Will Ed try his luck this time?

Further, Zheng Yi Sao, China’s pirate queen, strikes a deal with the enemy captain, leaving Stede and Olu impressed. But the deal won’t last it seems.

Stede and his crew also assist Ed’s gang to escape and they all return to the Revenge. Is there an enemy waiting there?

Watch out for Our Flag Means Death season 2 episode 4 which hits Max on Thursday, October 12.