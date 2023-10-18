Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6 and 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The adventures on the high seas continue with the much-anticipated arrival of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6 and 7. Fans of the swashbuckling series are in for a treat as we explore the release dates for a fresh adventure with the captivating characters of Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard.

Set your calendars for October 19, 2023, when these thrilling episodes will make their debut. Read on and check the airing schedule, where you can watch the series and more.

Episode schedule of Our Flag Means Death Season 2

As we embark on this thrilling voyage with Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Episodes 6 and 7, there's much to explore. The season consists of ‌eight episodes, all unfurling over three weeks.

Each episode brings new challenges, discoveries, and comedic escapades for our beloved characters. Here's a breakdown of the episode schedule of Our Flag Means Death Season 2:

Episode 1: Impossible Birds–Available on HBO Max

Episode 2: Red Flags–Available on HBO Max

Episode 3: The Innkeeper–Available on HBO Max

Episode 4: Fun and Games–Available on HBO Max

Episode 5: The Curse of the Seafaring Life–Available on HBO Max

Episode 6: Calypso's Birthday–October 19, 2023 (12:00 am PT, 3:00 am ET, 8:00 am BST, 9:00 am CEST)

Episode 7: Man on Fire–October 19, 2023 (12:00 am PT, 3:00 am ET, 8:00 am BST, 9:00 am CEST)

Episode 8: TBA–October 26, 2023, will be available on HBO Max

Our Flag Means Death, created by David Jenkins, is a period romantic comedy set in the early 18th century during the Golden Age of Piracy. The series delves into the life of Stede Bonnet, a Barbadian landowner who decides to foray into the thrilling world of piracy.

The first season, which premiered on March 3, 2022, garnered praise for its LGBTQ+ representation. In June 2022, Our Flag Means Death Season 2 was officially announced, offering viewers more adventures during the Golden Age of Piracy.

The official synopsis for Season 2 reads:

"To their surprise, Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas…they found love. Now, they have to survive it."

The Nautical Odyssey of Swashbuckling Comedy

Our Flag Means Death is an American period romantic comedy television series that takes inspiration from the life of Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), known as the Gentleman Pirate, a nobleman who took a daring plunge into the world of piracy in the early 18th century.

As he sails aboard the ship Revenge, he and his unconventional crew face perilous threats from both naval warships and ruthless pirates. Amidst these misadventures, they cross paths with the infamous pirate captain Edward Teach (Taika Waititi), embarking on a chaotic journey filled with comedy, chaos, and unexpected romance.

This thrilling and comedic voyage continues to regale viewers with Our Flag Means Death Season 2, making them laugh, cry, and cheer for more adventures in this iconic era of piracy. Will love conquer all on the high seas, or will it be swept away in the tempestuous waves of the Golden Age of Piracy?

Only time will unveil the destiny of Stede Bonnet and Captain Blackbeard in this ever-expanding universe of laughter and love on the high seas. Viewers can watch all episodes of Our Flag Means Death Season 2 on HBO Max.