Our Flag Means Death season 3: Renewal possibilities explored

Our Flag Means Death season 2 just aired its finale. Titled Mermen, it was the 8th episode of the second season and hit Max on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Ever since the finale streamed, talks about a possible Our Flag Means Death season 3 have been rife. However, currently, nothing is certain.

Even though series creator David Jenkins told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published on October 26, that “there's a lot more story to tell,” everything is hanging in balance right now. This is because Max has yet to hand over the next round to the Our Flag Means Death team.

However, there is still hope since the show was renewed for a second edition several months after the first season ended. So, we can expect some updates early next year.

Our Flag Means Death creator has ‘a lot of ideas’ for season 3

Our Flag Means Death season 2 ended with Black Pete (Matthew Maher) and Lucius (Nathan Foad) getting married, the unexpected death of Izzy (Con O’Neill), and Edward "Ed" Teach / Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) and Stede Bonnet giving up their pirate life and trying out living as innkeepers.

While this sounds like a neatly packed culmination, fans remain eager to learn about how the eccentric relationship between Ed and Stede shapes up after they quit ruling the seas. This is something even Jenkins wants to explore in season 3 if Max greenlights another installment.

However, since that was unclear even when season 2 rolled, he “just wanted to leave Stede and Blackbeard in a good place.” The showrunner told Entertainment Weekly:

“We'll see if it makes sense for them to make a third one. We have a lot of ideas for a third season, and there's a lot more story to tell. But if it's not in the cards, I just wanted to leave Stede and Blackbeard in a good place.”

He added:

“Instead of seeing them get punished for following each other, I wanted to see a moment where they're alright. And it is just a moment: I think a relationship is going to take a lot of work for them.”

Jenkins opined that since Ed and Stede (Rhys Darby) are “in the early 30s part of their relationship,” there is a “whole other story to tell about what happens when that relationship gets more mature.” He mused further:

“How do you make that relationship work? It's not just happily ever after. You have to work at it. And that's a story I'd like to see.”

While the renewal possibility of Our Flag Means Death Season 3 is shrouded in mystery, the trend set by Max for the previous seasons gives some hope. To put things in perspective, the premiere of the first season occurred on March 3, 2022, over two years after HBO Max placed the order in September 2020.

Then, a sophomore season was ordered several months later on June 1, 2022, which premiered on October 5, 2023. Going by this calculation, season 3 of the period romantic comedy still has a window to get renewed. So assuming Max hands over a third round later this year, the release period can be somewhere around Autumn 2024 or early 2025.

For now, stream all episodes of Our Flag Means Death on Max.