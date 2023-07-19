“Our superhero”: BTS’ Jin’s fans laud the singer’s contribution in rescuing a Brazilian fan from a robbery situation

BTS’ Jin has proven that he shares an unbreakable bond with his fans and will protect ARMYs, even if he cannot be physically present at the location. The news was first revealed by Brazilian media outlet Portal R7 via their official Instagram account. It was reported that The Astronaut singer reportedly saved a 21-year-old Brazilian fan named Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis from an almost-robbery. However, he achieved this without being physically present.
Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis had BTS’ Jin’s photo in his military uniform as her phone wallpaper. The robbers who stole her phone immediately returned it, thinking she was connected to someone from the force. So, the Moon singer saved her life without actually being there.
The news stirred amongst BTS fans online, who took to social media to laud BTS’ Jin’s contribution to rescuing the aforementioned Brazilian fan. “He will always protect us, our superhero”, @seokjinism1 wrote about the incident.
BTS’ Jin’s fans react to how the Epiphany singer’s wallpaper saved a fan from being robbed
According to the news on Portal R7 and the translations provided by BTS’ Jin’s fan club, @seokjinism1, the post revealed that the 21-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop in São José dos Pinhais, in the Curitiba Metropolitan Region, while carrying her phone. The phone’s wallpaper had a photo of the Moon singer in his military uniform. A robber suddenly approached her with the intention of robbing her.
Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis revealed that the robber managed to snatch her phone from her hand and turned the device on. The phone wallpaper was that of BTS’ Jin in his military uniform. The girl shared that the robber might have assumed that the man in the picture is her boyfriend and must be in the armed forces.
According to Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis, the robber immediately returned the phone and ran away. BTS member Jin’s fans are relieved that Ms. Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis is safe and are happy to know that The Astronaut singer saved the day without even being there. ARMYs even joked that they would also change their phone wallpapers to his military uniform pictures to protect themselves from untoward incidents.
Going by ARMYs reactions on Twitter, they are relieved to learn that Natali Vitoria Ramos Reis is doing fine and amused with the situation overall. Fans also hope to find out BTS member Jin’s reaction on the same day.
BTS’ Jin gets a sweet shoutout from Coldplay’s Chris Martin at their Amsterdam concert
Although BTS’ Jin may be currently serving in the military, it seems like he is on everybody’s mind. At Coldplay’s recent concert in Amsterdam, Chris Martin saw a sign board from a fan who goes by the username @Sanne65059702, which read: “I get heaven to myself when I'm with Coldplay.”
Notably, these are lyrics from BTS’ oldest member’s debut solo song, The Astronaut, with a mention of Coldplay on the poster as well. Chris Martin immediately took notice of the fan-made signboard and remarked:
"Ok that’s beautiful. We give a shout-out to Jin of BTS with that sign!"
Notably, the Abyss singer is currently serving as an assistant instructor at the 5th Infantry Division recruit training center in Yeoncheon County, Gyeonggi Province. He is expected to be discharged on June 12, 2024, a day before BTS’ 11th anniversary.