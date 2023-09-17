Overhaul on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's upcoming Brazilian action flick, Overhaul, is all set to air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie tells the story of a truck racer, whose life takes a devastating turn as he goes broke. However, he's tempted to accept an offer to work as a driver for a bunch of robbers.

The film stars Thiago Martins in the lead role, alongside many other notable actors playing major supporting chaarcters. The movie is directed by Tomas Portella and written by Leandro Soares. Portella is known for his works on Operações Especiais, La Situación, and Impuros, while writer Leandro Soares' works include Vai que Cola, Unsuspicious, Cine Holliúdy, and Juninho Play e Família.

Netflix's Overhaul release timings for different regions

The standard release time for Netflix is 12 am PT/3 am ET, which is when Overhaul is expected to arrive on the streaming platform. However, the timings will vary depending on the region it is being viewed in and their respective time zones.

Here's a list of the various expected release timings for the action movie as per different time zones from around the world:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on September 27, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on September 27, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on September 27, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on September 27, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on September 27, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on September 27, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on September 27, 2023

What to expect from Overhaul? Plot, trailer, and more details explored

Netflix's official trailer for the Brazilian action film offers a peek into the many dramatic events set to unfold in the movie. The trailer opens with a shot of the protagonist driving his truck fiercely, following which, a number of action sequences are briefly depicted.

The premise is clearly established, but the trailer does not give away any major plot details that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Netflix Media Center:

''In the first Brazilian action movie on Netflix, Roger (Thiago Martins) is a truck racing driver who starts driving for a cargo robbery gang in order to keep his team. Once inside the crime, he will have to fight hard to get out. The cast also includes Sheron Menezzes as Rainha, also a professional pilot, in addition to Raphael Logam, Milhem Cortaz, Evandro Mesquita and Paulinho Vilhena, among others.''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining and thrilling cinematic ride with many memorable characters and action sequences.

The cast of Overhaul is led by noted actor Thiago Martins, who essays the lead role of the protagonist. Martins looks quite brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a compelling performance in the film. His other acting credits include A Mother's Love, The Big Catch, Ambitious Women, and Caribbean Flower, among many more.

The rest of the supporting cast includes the likes of Raphael Logam, Evandro Mesquita, Sheron Menezzes, Paulo Vilhena, Milhem Cortaz, and many more.

Don't miss Overhaul on Netflix on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.