Papa Murphy’s brings back XLNY Pizza in three different varieties to its menu

Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza is excited to reintroduce the XLNY pizza across the country.

The XLNY pizza is an extra-large, New York-style pizza that comes hot and fresh from the oven. The XLNY Giant Pepperoni, the XLNY Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage, and the XLNY Three Cheese are the three options available to customers. All 3 varieties of Take 'n' Bake Pizza will cost $9.99 each.

Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s said in a release:

“We love and value our guests—what better way to show our appreciation than by adding the New York-style XLNY pizza to our menu permanently. The zesty flavors combined with a foldable NY-Style crust puts an exciting twist on pizza, and we can’t wait for our guests to try it!”

Ingredients added to the varieties of Papa Murphy's XLNY Pizza

The XLNY Giant Pepperoni is an XL foldable NY-style crust with a large topping of whole-milk mozzarella cheese, traditional red sauce with garlic, giant pepperoni, Parmesan, zesty herbs, and pepperoni. Below are the nutritional values added to the Giant Pepperoni XLNY (1 Slice):

200 calories

10 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat

770 milligrams of sodium

21 grams of carbs

17 grams of sugar

10 grams of protein

The XLNY Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage contains a traditional red sauce with garlic on an XL foldable NY-style crust. It is topped with whole-milk mozzarella, giant pepperoni, ground sausage, Parmesan cheese, zesty herbs, and a herb & cheese blend. Here are the nutrition facts for the Giant Pepperoni & Ground Sausage XLNY (1 Slice):

210 calories

11 grams of fat

4.5 grams of saturated fat

830 milligrams of sodium

21 grams of carbs

17 grams of sugar

11 grams of protein

The XLNY 3 Cheese sandwich has an XL foldable NY-style crust and is made with Parmesan, whole-milk mozzarella cheese, a cheese and herb blend, zingy herbs, and traditional red sauce with garlic. Check below the nutritional facts about Three Cheese XLNY (1 Slice):

180 calories

8 grams of fat

4 grams of saturated fat

680 milligrams of sodium

21 grams of carbs

17 grams of sugar

9 grams of protein

About Papa Murphy's

With the goal of "Change The Way You Pizza," Papa Murphy's International is a franchisor and the owner of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the country. Their specialty is made to order every day using only the freshest ingredients. With over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the USA, Canada, and the UAE, the brand aims to provide exceptional service while also enhancing every day with unexpected moments of happiness.

Papa Murphy's provides customers with a simple, unmatched experience for making the best meals at home, guided by the fundamental values of quality, service, integrity, and teamwork.

Papa Murphy's also offers hand-made salads, sides, and desserts to satisfy your appetite, in addition to freshly made pizzas. Order through the official app, via delivery apps, or look for your favorite products in select markets around you.

