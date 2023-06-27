Paris Fashion Week 2023: Hilarious comments surface online as Kendall Jenner walks for Jacquemus in a white fluffy dress: “Is that a diaper”

Kendall Jenner is one of the highest-paid fashion models in the world. She no longer walks for extensive exhibitions, but it appears that she chooses the runways she wants to walk. The supermodel didn't miss the opportunity to don a look by French fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus during the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Despite making global headlines for her appearance, netizens weren't impressed with the outfit Kendall wore on the runway and did not deem it to be exceptional and instead made fun of her for wearing briefs that looked like adult diapers. One of the internet users even commented:

Kendall Jenner's look for Jacquemus Spring 2024 runway show attracted humorous remarks from netizens

Kendall Jenner appeared on the runway wearing a puffy white romper from Jacquemus' most recent collection. Her white outfit was compared to a diaper in the comments section shortly after she posted images from the show.

The supermodel's fans and other internet users reacted hilariously to her latest runway look. While some called it an "oversized diaper," some questioned why anyone would wear such kind of outfit. Others called it an "adult diaper," "inflated diaper," and even "a fancy diaper."

One user remarked that it happens when someone grabs the comforter instead of a towel. Then, there were some who said Jenner's outfit appeared quite similar to car airbags.

More funny reactions were recorded when netizens compared her outfit to the bed sheet, tablecloth, and even to clouds. One of them commented that she looked like a loofah hanging in the shower. Someone else said that this happens when you wear boxers inside your jeans.

However, not everyone was critical of her look and dress, as some commented that her legs looked beautiful. Some even appeared obsessed with Jenner's look, while some fans called her pretty and gorgeous in that runway look.

More about Kendall Jenner's ramp look and Jacquemus's Spring 2024 runway show

Kendall Jenner, an American supermodel and media personality, graced the fashion runway on June 26 at the fashion house Jacquemus's spring/summer 2024 presentation at the Chateau de Versailles in France. She walked down the runway wearing a white mini-dress.

The jewelry set that was paired with her outfit immediately brought to mind Princess Diana's famous "revenge dress" appearance. With a gorgeous multi-strand pearl choker that included a sapphire as the focal point, the white dress was accessorized.

Princess Diana attended a gathering at London's Serpentine Gallery in 1994 while putting on an off-shoulder short cocktail look that featured an asymmetrical hemline as well as an attached chiffon train on the same night a documentary about Prince Charles aired in which he admitted to having been unfaithful to Diana. Along with the black mini-dress, she wore a choker made of pearl and sapphire.

In addition to making front-page news, her outfit earned the title of "Revenge Dress."

As Simon transformed the well-known French location into a paved runway, the summery feel of France was at its finest. Simon enjoys creating dramatic fashion experiences, so he came up with a fantastic one that included a long train and models walking it.

He transformed the Versailles Lake, among France's most well-known locations, into the front row of the performance as A-listers like Victoria Beckham, David Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski, and others were transported there on the Grand Canal in little rowboats of ivory color. Additionally, supermodel Gigi Hadid also graced the Jacquemus runway along with Kendall Jenner.

The collection, a tribute to Marie Antoinette and Princess Diana, was linked with a cottage-core Gen Z spirit, making the presentation a genuinely beautiful one with a French flair. The collection's concept board featured body-baring slip outfits that resembled lingerie, rounded puffs with exquisite tailoring, and 80s-inspired designs, all of which made us think of the former Princess of Wales.

