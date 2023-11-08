Paris in Love season 2: Release date, trailer, where to watch, and more

Season 1 of Paris in Love provided a behind-the-scenes look at the period leading up to Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter on November 11, 2021. It shed light on wedding preparations, Hilton's professional life, and offered an intimate look inside her world. The season explored her efforts to balance work and her family as she managed her music career and fashion week commitments, all while navigating family tension and past issues.

Paris in Love season 2 is now set to air on November 30, 2023, and will be available for streaming exclusively on Peacock. The new season will offer a fresh perspective on Paris Hiltons' life as a mother.

The main cast of this new installment includes Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, Kathy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild. It will also feature Paris Hilton's friends and family members.

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of assault and abortion. Readers' discretion is advised.

Paris in Love season 2 release information and what to expect

Following the enchanting love story of the previous installment, season 2 of Paris in Love will captivate its audience with an array of intriguing twists and turns. The eagerly awaited new season is all set to premiere on November 30, 2023, offering viewers a chance to get a glimpse inside Paris Hiltons' life as a mother.

This season will comprise eight episodes, which is five episodes less than the first installment. New episodes will release every Thursday and Paris in Love season 2 will conclude on January 18, 2024.

Here is the episode release schedule:

Episodes Date Episode 1 November 30, 2023 Episode 2 December 7, 2023 Episode 3 December 14, 2023 Episode 4 December 21, 2023 Episode 5 December 28, 2023 Episode 6 January 4, 2024 Episode 7 January 11, 2024 Episode 8 January 18, 2024

Paris in Love season 2 will feature several twists and turns

In the upcoming season of Paris in Love, Paris Hilton will unveil surprising revelations, including details about the birth of her son with her husband Carter.

They chose to keep their baby, Phoenix Barron, who was born via surrogacy on January 16, 2023, away from the spotlight. The news of the baby's birth was also kept under wraps for a while. Hilton's mother, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) star Kathy Hilton, and her sister Nicky Hilton also learned about Phoenix's birth only after the child was a week old.

"I've given my whole life to everyone for so long, It's just been really important to me to keep it a secret. It's the first time that something is just mine," Paris said in the trailer.

Paris in Love season 2 promises an abundance of drama, especially with the iconic socialite's new role as a mother. The Heartbeat singer joyfully announced the news of her child's birth on Instagram on January 25 as she shared a picture of a tiny hand gripping hers and wrote:

"You are already loved beyond words."

The upcoming season will also include Paris introducing her child to her family and her surrogacy journey. It will additionally shed light on the aftermath of the release of Paris: The Memoir.

In her deeply personal memoir, Paris Hilton spoke about several challenges she faced in her past. She spoke about several incidents from her youth, some of which she also kept hidden from her parents. She shed light on her abortion, allegedly being groomed and s*xually assaulted, and more.

"Writing this book was one of the most difficult experiences of my life, writing about things that I’ve never told anyone,” she said.

Hilton continued:

“I was just embarrassed and scared.”

Paris in Love season 2 will feature several intriguing developments about the socialite and her family when it premieres on November 30, 2023, on Peacock.