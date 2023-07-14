Parquet Courts' A. Savage North American tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more 

Parquet Courts' lead singer A. Savage has announced a new solo tour, which is scheduled to be held from September 30, 2023 to November 30, 2023 in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's new single Thanksgiving Prayer.

A. Savage announced the new tour, which will feature shows in cities such as Toronto, New York City and St.Paul, via a post on the official twitter page of his recording label:

Tickets for the tour will be available for sale from July 14, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Tickets are priced at $20 plus processing fees. Tickets can be purchased via Bandsintown ( https://www.bandsintown.com/a/12136658-a.-savage).

A. Savage building momentum for his new single with tour

A. Savage released his first new, Thanksgiving Prayer, since 2017 on July 13, 2023. The singer is embarking on the newly announced North American tour to support the single.

The full list of dates and venues for the A. Savage solo tour is given below:

September 30, 2023 – Newport, Essex, UK at Murmuration Festival

October 20, 2023 – Portland, Maine at SPACE

October 21, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Crystal Ballroom

October 22, 2023 – Portsmouth, New Hamphire at Press Room

October 24, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Velvet Underground

October 25, 2023 – Kalamazoo, Michigan at Eccentric Cafe

October 27, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Empty Bottle

October 28, 2023 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Turf Club

October 29, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Colectivo

October 30, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Off Broadway

November 1, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Ace of Cups

November 2, 2023 – Louisville, Kentucky at Whirling Tiger

November 3, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Third Man

November 4, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Earl

November 5, 2023 – Asheville, North Carolina at Grey Eagle

November 7, 2023 – Carrboro, North Carolina at Cat’s Cradle

November 9, 2023 – Washington, DC at Black Cat

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at First Unitarian

November 11, 2023 – New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom

A. Savage's new single is about the awe he feels at displays of human kindness and mercy, something which the singer elaborated on in his general press statement regarding the song:

"Well, Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, and every year on that day I write down some words having to do with gratitude...It was a pretty special holiday actually, because in fact we were recording this song, but I made everybody take a day off. John Parish and his wife, Michelle, were kind enough to allow me to take over their kitchen to cook the meal for everyone."

A. Savage continued:

"So it was the band, the studio staff and the Parish family, and it was an absolutely lovely day. I was in awe of the kindness and mercy, and that’s what the song is about; being in awe of humans. When I got back to my room I was on such a high so I started writing and this song is what was on the page the next morning, when we recorded it."

A. Savage released his debut studio album, Thawing Dawn, on October 13, 2017. Aside from his music career, the singer also holds a degree in painting from the University of North Texas.

