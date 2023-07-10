"Pathetic coward": Netizens troll Gov. Katie Hobbs as she runs away from reporter at gym questioning her about election fraud

Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs can't seem to escape from the allegations against her.

On Friday, July 7, the Governor was at her local gym when a Gateway Pundit reporter approached her with questions regarding the alleged 2022 midterm elections voter fraud. She refused to answer the questions and proceeded to leave the gy,m with the persistent reporter following closely behind.

The video of Hobbs running away from the reporter went viral on Twitter, and Netizens had a lot to say about the Governor's behavior. Underneath @BehizyTweets' tweet that re-posted the video, a few people criticized the reporter for allegedly stalking Hobbs. However, most replies mercilessly trolled the Governor by calling her a coward.

In the video, The Gateway Pundit reporter, Jordan Conradson, recorded Katie Hobbs from behind while asking questions and followed her as she kept walking away from him. Jordan asked her:

"I have some questions about the election in Arizona. You know, Maricopa County did the secret testing on the machines, which per the Elections Procedures Manual, you were supposed to oversee through additional testing. Did you authorize those?"

George @BehizyTweets BREAKING: Arizona's illegitimate governor Katie Hobbs was asked about the election she stole by an honest reporter and as usual she ran



Told the reporter to "give it a f*cking rest"



We will never give it a rest Katie Robbs/Katie Frauds

The Governor continued to walk away without a response as Jordan persisted for an answer.

He asked about voter signatures not matching mail-in ballot affidavits in the elections in Maricopa County and Arizona, which was overseen by her, as a Secretary of State. Hobbs remained mum and Jordan persisted even more, which resulted in Katie Hobbs telling the reporter:

"Give it a f*****g rest Jordan."

"Give it a f-ing rest, is that what you said?", asked Jordan while snickering. Hobbs doubled down on her response:

"I sure did."

According to a July 7, TGP Article by Jordan Conradson, he ran into Katie Hobbs at their local gym on Friday morning.

Governor Katie Hobbs @GovernorHobbs I signed an Executive Order protecting Arizonans’ reproductive freedom. I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental rights of Arizonans. My Executive Order does four things to the full extent of my authority: I signed an Executive Order protecting Arizonans’ reproductive freedom. I will not allow extreme and out of touch politicians to get in the way of the fundamental rights of Arizonans. My Executive Order does four things to the full extent of my authority: https://t.co/2digbGB6EM

Netizens have mixed responses to Katie Hobbs video

The video of the Arizona Governor running away from the reporter went viral on Twitter, making 'Katie Hobbs' go trending on the platform. A July 8 tweet of the video by @BehizyTweets amassed over 296,000 views.

Underneath the tweet, netizens let out their feelings regarding Katie Hobbs and the incident. A lot of users criticized the Governor for her failure to answer the questions leveled at her. They called her a coward and laughed at her running away while making comments regarding her weight.

However, a few users called out the reporter for borderline harassment and stalking the Governor. Jordan Conradson's 2022 arrest due to allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend was also brought up.

Red Hawk @CetanLutaMIN @BehizyTweets Normal view of a coward. Running with their back to you. @BehizyTweets Normal view of a coward. Running with their back to you.

Qenigma @QenNigma @BehizyTweets Look at that power walk. She was almost running hahaha! @BehizyTweets Look at that power walk. She was almost running hahaha!

Now a WV Mom 🇺🇸 @IllinoisMomm @BehizyTweets Keep up the pressure. If the majority of her day is peaceful, she'll not feel the pressure. If majority of her day is spent being bombarded, she'll stress. @BehizyTweets Keep up the pressure. If the majority of her day is peaceful, she'll not feel the pressure. If majority of her day is spent being bombarded, she'll stress.

Robert Fleak @rfleak2 @BehizyTweets Awesome leadership. Run away and not face the issue head on. Strongest leadership I have ever seen. 🤣 @BehizyTweets Awesome leadership. Run away and not face the issue head on. Strongest leadership I have ever seen. 🤣

Kurt Schemers @KurtSchemers @BehizyTweets I see Katie Hobbs best workout was running from the reporter. @BehizyTweets I see Katie Hobbs best workout was running from the reporter.

Chris Bonvino @ChrisBonvino

She looks about 40 pounds heavier than she did last Fall. @BehizyTweets On a side note....Katie might want to consider eating salad as a dietary alternative to whatever she's eating.She looks about 40 pounds heavier than she did last Fall. @BehizyTweets On a side note....Katie might want to consider eating salad as a dietary alternative to whatever she's eating. She looks about 40 pounds heavier than she did last Fall.

Mike DiAmore @MJDiAmore



You'd think someone who has been court-ordered not to harrass in their life would, you know, understand how not to harrass. @BehizyTweets Yes that "honest reporter" from notoriously honest Gateway Pundit who honestly got arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend.You'd think someone who has been court-ordered not to harrass in their life would, you know, understand how not to harrass. @BehizyTweets Yes that "honest reporter" from notoriously honest Gateway Pundit who honestly got arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend.You'd think someone who has been court-ordered not to harrass in their life would, you know, understand how not to harrass.

Purple State Blues @BraveIowan



Wait, are we talking about journalism or stalking? @BehizyTweets Yeah, you'll follow them, bravely, to the gym, into steam rooms, under bathroom stall doors, changing rooms!Wait, are we talking about journalism or stalking? @BehizyTweets Yeah, you'll follow them, bravely, to the gym, into steam rooms, under bathroom stall doors, changing rooms!Wait, are we talking about journalism or stalking?

William Noll @WilliamNoll @BehizyTweets No fan of Hobbs, but in the gym? And more importantly, shouldn’t the state-provided security be -behind- her to put distance between her and the reporter? @BehizyTweets No fan of Hobbs, but in the gym? And more importantly, shouldn’t the state-provided security be -behind- her to put distance between her and the reporter?

A tweet with the video, posted by @patriottakes, a few hours later, has amassed 3.9 million views.

Underneath the tweet, more Netizens were quick to call out the reporter's behavior and point out his past allegations. People also supported Hobbs' reaction.

Christopher Erickson @cterickson @patriottakes That’s my old gym! Why did they even let them in to harass the members? @patriottakes That’s my old gym! Why did they even let them in to harass the members?

Susan West @SweetsueW @patriottakes Someone should chase him around and ask him about his assault charges. @patriottakes Someone should chase him around and ask him about his assault charges.

coastal eddy @coastal_eddyLB @patriottakes Seems like Jordan is a little out of breath @patriottakes Seems like Jordan is a little out of breath

Bob @bobtheretired @patriottakes Using the term “reporter” is generous. Love Hobbs’ response though! @patriottakes Using the term “reporter” is generous. Love Hobbs’ response though!

Anastasia beaverhausen🌻🍀😷💉💙🫂🇺🇲🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 @Anastas25608217 I'm glad to see her respond this way to dribble like the Gateway. @patriottakes Good for her.I'm glad to see her respond this way to dribble like the Gateway. @patriottakes Good for her. 💪 I'm glad to see her respond this way to dribble like the Gateway.

Alejandro Villegas #🟦 @thecorpmex @patriottakes @IslandGirlPRV Good for Governor Hobbs, salty language was appropriate; an exchange between adults, no kids present, informal space and unsolicited intrusion on her personal time (getting a workout in)…Jordan Conrad needs to be more concerned getting winded from a rapid walk of short distance. @patriottakes @IslandGirlPRV Good for Governor Hobbs, salty language was appropriate; an exchange between adults, no kids present, informal space and unsolicited intrusion on her personal time (getting a workout in)…Jordan Conrad needs to be more concerned getting winded from a rapid walk of short distance.

Gateway Pundit claims that Maricopa County employees tampered with voting machines

In November 2022, Democrat Katie Hobbs became the Arizona Governor by beating Republican candidate, Kari Lake, in the Arizona mid-term elections. Her win by 17,000 votes was the tightest margin of victory in the midterms.

Governor Katie Hobbs @GovernorHobbs Thank you Arizona, for trusting me to serve as your next Governor. I'm ready to get to work for a better and brighter future.



Here's to new beginnings. Thank you Arizona, for trusting me to serve as your next Governor. I'm ready to get to work for a better and brighter future.Here's to new beginnings. https://t.co/4K9X8iQVq0

Since her win, several allegations have popped up that the election was rigged. Kari Lake said that ballot printing issues and long queues had led to disenfranchisement in the conservative areas of Maricopa. She even led multiple unsuccessful legal efforts to overturn the result.

In Jordan Conradson's July 7 article on TGP, he alleged that Maricopa County employees engaged in "secret and illegal reconfiguration and testing" of voting machines. TGP assumed that to be the cause of ballot printer failures at 59% of voting locations.

The platform also alleged that proper comparison and verification of ballot signatures had not taken place. TGP said that their inspection and comparison of the ballot affidavits and voter registration records led them to conclude that an accurate review of signatures did not take place.

