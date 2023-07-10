"Pathetic coward": Netizens troll Gov. Katie Hobbs as she runs away from reporter at gym questioning her about election fraud

Arizona Governor, Katie Hobbs can't seem to escape from the allegations against her.
On Friday, July 7, the Governor was at her local gym when a Gateway Pundit reporter approached her with questions regarding the alleged 2022 midterm elections voter fraud. She refused to answer the questions and proceeded to leave the gy,m with the persistent reporter following closely behind.
The video of Hobbs running away from the reporter went viral on Twitter, and Netizens had a lot to say about the Governor's behavior. Underneath @BehizyTweets' tweet that re-posted the video, a few people criticized the reporter for allegedly stalking Hobbs. However, most replies mercilessly trolled the Governor by calling her a coward.
One said:
"Pathetic coward"
In the video, The Gateway Pundit reporter, Jordan Conradson, recorded Katie Hobbs from behind while asking questions and followed her as she kept walking away from him. Jordan asked her:
"I have some questions about the election in Arizona. You know, Maricopa County did the secret testing on the machines, which per the Elections Procedures Manual, you were supposed to oversee through additional testing. Did you authorize those?"
The Governor continued to walk away without a response as Jordan persisted for an answer.
He asked about voter signatures not matching mail-in ballot affidavits in the elections in Maricopa County and Arizona, which was overseen by her, as a Secretary of State. Hobbs remained mum and Jordan persisted even more, which resulted in Katie Hobbs telling the reporter:
"Give it a f*****g rest Jordan."
"Give it a f-ing rest, is that what you said?", asked Jordan while snickering. Hobbs doubled down on her response:
"I sure did."
According to a July 7, TGP Article by Jordan Conradson, he ran into Katie Hobbs at their local gym on Friday morning.
Netizens have mixed responses to Katie Hobbs video
The video of the Arizona Governor running away from the reporter went viral on Twitter, making 'Katie Hobbs' go trending on the platform. A July 8 tweet of the video by @BehizyTweets amassed over 296,000 views.
Underneath the tweet, netizens let out their feelings regarding Katie Hobbs and the incident. A lot of users criticized the Governor for her failure to answer the questions leveled at her. They called her a coward and laughed at her running away while making comments regarding her weight.
However, a few users called out the reporter for borderline harassment and stalking the Governor. Jordan Conradson's 2022 arrest due to allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend was also brought up.
A tweet with the video, posted by @patriottakes, a few hours later, has amassed 3.9 million views.
Underneath the tweet, more Netizens were quick to call out the reporter's behavior and point out his past allegations. People also supported Hobbs' reaction.
Gateway Pundit claims that Maricopa County employees tampered with voting machines
In November 2022, Democrat Katie Hobbs became the Arizona Governor by beating Republican candidate, Kari Lake, in the Arizona mid-term elections. Her win by 17,000 votes was the tightest margin of victory in the midterms.
Since her win, several allegations have popped up that the election was rigged. Kari Lake said that ballot printing issues and long queues had led to disenfranchisement in the conservative areas of Maricopa. She even led multiple unsuccessful legal efforts to overturn the result.
In Jordan Conradson's July 7 article on TGP, he alleged that Maricopa County employees engaged in "secret and illegal reconfiguration and testing" of voting machines. TGP assumed that to be the cause of ballot printer failures at 59% of voting locations.
The platform also alleged that proper comparison and verification of ballot signatures had not taken place. TGP said that their inspection and comparison of the ballot affidavits and voter registration records led them to conclude that an accurate review of signatures did not take place.