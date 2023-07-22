Paul Cauthen Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more 

Paul Cauthen has announced a new tour, scheduled to take place from September 14 to December 16, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in support of the singer's new single Desert Woman and his first major live performance after the signing of his new distribution and publishing deal with the record label One Riot.

The tour, which will feature supporting performances by Uncle Lucius, Tanner Usrey, and Colby Acuff, was shared by the artist via a post on his official Instagram page on July 21, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from Saturday, July 22, at 10:00 am local time. Presale can be accessed by signing up on the waitlist by texting tour to 855-929-6365.

General tickets for the tour will be available from will be available from July 28, 2023, whose prices have not been announced as of yet.They can be purchased at the ticketing page Tix once they are available (https://tix.to/PCThisRoadImOnTour).

Paul Cauthen building momentum for his new single with tour

Paul Cauthen released his new single Desert Woman on July 21 recently as a digital download and to support it, the singer is embarking on a US tour later this year. Joining him on the tour will be the band Uncle Lucius, who have reformed this year after a five year hiatus. Also supporting the singer will be Tanner Usrey and Colby Acuff.

The full list of dates and venues for the Paul Cauthen tour is given below:

September 14, 2023 — Amarillo, Texas at Starlight Ranch

September 15, 2023 — Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheatre

September 16, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona at AK Chin Pavilion

September 23, 2023 — Bentonville, Arkansas at Format Festival

September 25, 2023 — Omaha, Nebraska at Uptown Theater

September 26, 2023 — Omaha, Nebraska at The Admiral

September 27, 2023 — St Louis, Missouri at The Hawthorn

September 29, 2023 — Des Moines, Iowa at Lauridsen Amphitheater

September 30, 2023 — Memphis, Tennessee at Mempho

October 1, 2023 — Shreveport, Louisiana at Red River Revel Arts Festival

October 7, 2023 — Monterey, California at Rebels and Renegades Festival

October 13, 2023 — Tuscaloosa, Alabama at Druid City Music Hall

October 14, 2023 — Huntsville, Alabama at Mars Music Hall

October 15, 2023 — Columbus, Georgia at RushSouth Fest

October 17, 2023 — St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

October 18, 2023 — Sanford, Florida at Tuffys Music Box

October 20, 2023 — Charleston, South Carolina at Riviera Theater

October 21, 2023 — Wilmington, North Carolina at Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

October 22, 2023 — Simpsonville, South Carolina at Greenville Country Music Festival

October 24, 2023 — Norfolk, Virginia at The NorVa

October 25, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at World Cafe Live

October 27, 2023 — Washington, DC at Howard Theatre

October 28, 2023 — Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at XL Live

October 29, 2023 — Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair

October 31, 2023 — South Burlington, Vermouth at Higher Ground

November 1, 2023 — New York City, New York at Racket

November 3, 2023 — Columbus, Ohio at The Bluestone

November 4, 2023 — Detroit, Michigan at Majestic Theatre

November 5, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois at Metro

November 7, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at The Vogue

November 11, 2023 — Columbia, Missouri at The Blue Note

November 16, 2023 — Austin, Texas at Stubbs

November 17, 2023 — San Antonio, Texas at Paper Tiger

November 18, 2023 — Dallas, Texas at The Factory

November 30, 2023 — Denver, Colorado at Mission Ballroom

December 2, 2023 — Grand Junction, Colorado at Mesa Theater

December 10, 2023 — Stateline, Nevada at Harrahs

December 14, 2023 — Seattle, Washington State at Showbox

December 15, 2023 — Spokane, Washington State at Knitting Factory

December 16, 2023 — Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom

Paul Cauthen and his music career

Paul Cauthen was born in 1987 into a conservative Christian family. His father was a song leader at the local church choir, and along with Paul's uncle, sang as a duo at the church.

Paul Cauthen first began his music career as part of a folk duo with David Beck, which eventually became Sons of Fathers. The band released a few records, before disbanding five years later.

Paul Cauthen then embarked on his solo career, and finally managed to gain chart success with the record Room 41, which was released on September 6, 2019. The record peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.