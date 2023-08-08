Paul McCartney Got Back Brazil tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Popular musician Sir Paul McCartney has sent waves of excitement among his devoted Brazilian fanbase with the much-anticipated announcement of his forthcoming Back in Brazil Tour, scheduled for late 2023.

This highly-awaited tour is set to captivate audiences in five major cities across the country, including São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Brasília, Belo Horizonte, and Curitiba.

In a press statement, Paul shared:

"I’ve got some good news. We’re coming back to Brasil in November to play for you. We have such great memories from all our visits, I love coming to Brasil because you guys like to rock, sing and party all at once. We’re really excited. Let’s have fun. Let’s rock. Let’s roll. Let’s stomp. Let’s stroll. And Brasil, let’s have a great time.”

The presale for the tour will go on sale on August 8, 2023, while general sales will go on sale on August 10, 2023, via Paul Mccartney's official website.

Fans can also follow his social media handles to stay updated with the latest tour news.

Paul McCartney's tour will begin in Brasília and end in Rio De Janeiro

Paul McCartney will kick off the scheduled tour with his Brasília concert, scheduled to take place on November 30, 2023. After performing across varied cities in Asia, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Rio De Janeiro on December 14, 2023.

Here are the venues and dates for the tour:

November 30, 2023 – Brasília – Mané Garrincha Stadium

December 3, 2023 – Belo Horizonte – Mrv Arena

December 9, 2023 – São Paulo – Allianz Parque

December 13, 2023 – Curitiba – Estádio Couto Pereira

December 16, 2023 – Rio De Janeiro – Maracanã Stadium

Paul McCartney is a British singer-songwriter known as a former member of The Beatles

Paul McCartney, a music legend and former member of The Beatles, enjoyed a highly successful solo career that surpassed all his bandmates. Throughout the 1970s and '80s, he maintained an impressive presence in both the British and American charts.

In the US alone, he achieved an incredible nine number-one singles and seven number-one albums in the first 12 years of his solo journey, while in the UK, his record was nearly as remarkable.

Paul's solo journey began in 1970 when he became the first Beatle to leave the group after their breakup. He quickly formed a new band, Wings, along with his wife Linda and Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

Over the next decade, Wings soared with a string of hit albums, singles, and successful tours. Although Wings disbanded in 1980, Paul's solo success continued, aided by significant duets with Michael Jackson.

In 1989, McCartney rekindled his solo career with Flowers in the Dirt and embarked on a successful international tour. This set the template for his future endeavors, as he continued to support his records with world tours throughout the new millennium years.

In the new millennium, McCartney took a chance on himself by releasing an album that included covers of songs from the Great American Songbook as well as collaborations with rapper Kanye West, demonstrating his openness to experimenting with new styles of music.

Overall, Paul McCartney solidified his status as a music icon and an artist who continuously pushed the boundaries of creativity, leaving an indelible mark on the world of music.