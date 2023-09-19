PC Music 10th anniversary shows: Lineup, new dates, tickets & all you need to know 

PC Music, a recording label known for its surreal pop experimental artists, turns 10 years old this year. In celebration of the anniversary, the label has announced a series of shows scheduled to take place from September 22, 2023, to October 31, 2023, in venues across New York City, Los Angeles, and London.

The label announced the new shows, which will also mark a transition from new releases to archival projects for the label, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the shows are currently on sale in limited numbers from the official partner of the shows, DICE as well as the respective venues for the shows. Tickets are priced at $60 and $500 depending upon the seating choice, venue, and VIP options.

PC Music to bring the label to a close after the anniversary show

PC Music label founder A.G. Cook announced on June 25, 2023, that the label would no longer release new music after 2023 and instead focus on archival projects, stating:

"After a decade of activity, 2023 will be PC Music’s final year of new releases.Following that, the label will be dedicated to archival projects and special reissues. We have an undisclosed number of new albums and singles coming very soon.For now, 10 x 10 minutes of content from the past, present & future. Personal Computer Music forever."

The announcement makes the anniversary shows the last chance for fans to see their artists live while they are still under the label's direction. The list of artists headed to the PC Music 10th-anniversary shows is given below:

September 22, 2023- Oh Yeah at Market Hotel in Brooklyn, New York

Life Sim

umru

DJ Fuck

Holly Waxwing

+ Special Guest

September 23, 2023 - Oh Yeah 2 at The Meadows, Brooklyn, New York

POBBLES

umru

DJ Fuck

Lil Data

+ Special Guest

September 24, 2023 - Boat Yeah at Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, in Manhattan, New York

DJ Warlord

Doss

GRRL

umru B2B DJ Fuck

September 29, 2023 - Bronze at Genghis Cohen in Los Angeles, California

Thy Slaughter

Astra King

BASECK

Lecx Stacy

October 3, 2023 - Silver at 1720 in Los Angeles, California

Thy Slaughter (Live)

Astra King

Count Baldor

+ Special Guests

October 31, 2023 - Pop Crypt Live at Outernet in London, UK

A. G. Cook

Babymorocco

caro♡

Danny L Harle

Denzel Himself

EASYFUN

Thy Slaughter

+ Special Guests

More about PC Music label and their work

PC Music label was founded by A.G Cook in June 2013. The label artists function as a collaborative collective, helping each other record their projects. Artists in the label often use pseudonyms. The label builds artistic personas through the use of internet slang and cartoon imagery, continually introducing new acts into the mix.

Notable artists in the collective include Hannah Diamond, who released her debut studio album, Reflections, via the label on November 22, 2019. The label is also set to release her second studio album, Perfect Picture, on October 6, 2023. Other notable artists are Easyfun, Hyd, Planet 1999, and Felicita.

PC Music is considered to be divisive among critics in the music industry, with the aggressive trance pop sound found by some to be aggravating. However, the label is praised for its experimental approach to record production that helps foster newer soundscapes as well as their live showcases which featured guest performances by Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX, and QT.