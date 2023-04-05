Peeps Easter Candy: Cancer fears explored as petition to ban dangerous dye receives thousands of signatures

The American marshmallow confection brand, Peeps, has come under fire for manufacturing products with ingredients that could cause cancer.

According to a report published on April 3 by Consumer Reports, the bird-shaped marshmallow candies could contain artificial coloring called Red Dye No. 3, which might have carcinogens.

In a statement issued in the report, Senior Staff Scientist for Consumer Reports Michael Hansen said:

“Parents should know that the purple and pink colored Peeps they may be putting in their kids’ Easter basket are made with an ingredient that is a known carcinogen.”

The Just Born products listed in the report include Pink Marshmallow Bunnies, Lavender Marshmallow Bunnies, Lavender Marshmallow Chicks, and Pink Marshmallow Chicks.

Other products with Red Dye 3 are Peeps Hot Tamales Marshmallow Chicks, Peeps Fruit Punch Marshmallow Chicks, Hot Tamales candy, Peeps Wildberry Marshmallow Bunnies, and Party Cake Peeps.

Moreover, the advocacy group has launched a petition against Easter candy to remove "this known carcinogen," which has since garnered over 16,000 signatures.

Peeps' parent company defends its manufacturing process

In the same report, Hansen pointed out that Red Dye No. 3 has been restricted by the US Food and Drug Administration in cosmetics since 1990 but is still allowed in food.

“The widespread use of Red Dye 3 is particularly concerning since it is found in many products marketed to children who are especially at risk of developing health problems from exposure.”

Just Born, the parent firm of the candy brand, defended the allegedly impacted items named in the report and highlighted that the FDA has not yet banned them. In a statement, the company said:

“We manufacture all our candies in compliance with FDA regulations, sourcing our ingredients and packaging exclusively from reputable suppliers who adhere to high quality and safety standards."

The company also added that consumers could read information about the ingredients and packaging on their website to make informed choices about their products.

Just Born also added:

“Our product development team is continually exploring opportunities to provide expanded options for our consumers, including colors derived from natural sources that can deliver the same visual impact and stability as their certified counterparts.”

An FDA spokesperson said in a statement that the agency is "actively reviewing a petition filed for FD&C Red No. 3," that the FDA has "previously evaluated" Red No. 3, and that all color compounds must be mentioned on product labels.

“Consumers who wish to limit the amount of color additives in their diets may check the food ingredient list on labels.”

According to the Environmental Working Group, a non-profit that emphasizes hazardous chemicals, more than 2,900 food items on the market today contain Red Dye 3, including many chemically sweetened and artificially colored sweets sold to children.

According to the complaint, the FDA admitted in 1990 that the pigment causes thyroid cancer in male rodents and prohibited its use in lipsticks and other "ingested cosmetics."

Marshmallow candies are primarily available during the eight weeks approaching Easter and are regarded as the most popular non-chocolate Easter delicacy.

