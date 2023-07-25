11-year-old Mark Himebaugh disappeared near his Jersey Shore home on November 25, 1991. He was last seen leaving his house to watch a brush fire burning in the nearby marsh. Mark's mother Maureen reported him missing that same evening.

Reports state that on that fateful day, police set up a detour down Mark's Del Haven neighborhood due to the fire, which caused a traffic jam and likely directed the person(s) responsible for the disappearance.

An investigation resulted in multiple tips and a couple of suspects but failed to produce a definitive answer. Moreover, there was a lack of evidence. The case remains unsolved to date. However, the investigation is still ongoing, with most recent efforts involving AI.

Private Investigations for the Missing @PIFortheMissing 🗓On This Date🗓 11yo Mark Himebaugh vanished on November 25, 1991 from Del Haven, New Jersey. Mark lived in the rural area with his family and that day, at approximately 4:00 p.m., his mother allowed him to watch firefighters extinguishing a small brush fire near their property pic.twitter.com/wT98wXWXoB

An all-new episode of ID's People Magazine Investigates will revisit Mark Himebaugh's disappearance this Monday, July 24. The episode, titled Where Is Mark Himebaugh?, airs on the channel at 9 pm ET.

Here's an official synopsis for the same:

"In November 1991, 11-year-old Mark Himebaugh leaves home to check out a nearby brushfire and disappears without a trace; as police investigate, they discover that both his family and the town may be hiding some disturbing secrets."

Mark Himebaugh's sneaker found near his home generated false hopes at the beginning of the search

A curious Mark Himebaugh went to watch a brush fire that broke out in a marsh near his Del Haven home on November 25, 1991. The 11-year-old was dressed in a navy blue sweatshirt, grey-colored pants, and LA Gear sneakers at the time. His mother Maureen saw him the last time that day as he walked down the neighborhood street of Sunray Road, onto Delaware Avenue.

Mark was not seen again after that. That same evening, Maureen reported him missing. Authorities initially believed that he either drowned in the nearby surf or likely got stuck in the marsh. An extensive search using canine units, multiple volunteers from the community and helicopters soon followed.

Shortly after, a firefighter found one of Mark's shoes in a sandy brush about two blocks from the house. At first, this discovery was seen as a hopeful sign, but when nothing turned up, authorities concluded that he was possibly kidnapped by someone from the flooded traffic that was diverted towards his neighborhood.

Multiple people, including Mark Himebaugh's father and a convicted s*x offender, were identified as suspects

Multiple tips flooded in and police quetioned a couple of people, including Mark Himebaugh's father, Jody Himebaugh, who acted suspicious in the days that followed. Jody, however, had a solid alibi, and was soon cleared as a suspect.

According to The Cinemaholic, witnesses reported seeing Mark talking to two potential suspects in a small white or gray-colored van that day sometime around 3:30 in the late afternoon. These individuals were never identified although police circulated a composite sketch.

Later, a convicted man named Thomas Butcavage from Pennsylvania was identified as a possible suspect based on this sketch. He was eventually sentenced to 18 to 36 years for victimizing young boys.

AlwaysTimeForTrueCrime: A Podcast @ATFTCPodcast



Mark went outside to watch a brushfire one block away from his house on November 25th 1991 and never returned.



For this episode, I interviewed former detective @RichMcHale author of Where is Mark?



Cont NEW EPISODE : THE ABDUCTION OF MARK HIMEBAUGHMark went outside to watch a brushfire one block away from his house on November 25th 1991 and never returned.For this episode, I interviewed former detective @RichMcHale author of Where is Mark?Cont pic.twitter.com/pw2iOshY5s

The Cinemaholic's report also mentioned that Thomas was linked to Mark's disappearance after a male s*x worker tipped authorities that the offender once showed him a video of a boy who resembled the 11-year-old. But he was never charged due to a lack of physical evidence connecting him to the case.

The missing case remains unsolved to date as detectives, along with the FBI, recently started utilizing Vollee Artificial Intelligence to re-examine evidence in hopes of solving the case decades later.

Learn more about the case on People Magazine Investigates this Monday.