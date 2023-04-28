Philip Meyers' criminal history explored as officials charge suspect in brutal death of Brooklyn man

Philip Meyers, a 45-year-old Brooklyn resident, was arrested and charged on April 24, 2023, for the murder of 55-year-old John Sarquiz. Meyer, who was described as a "neighborhood bully," by NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig, reportedly killed Saquiz on March 29, 2023. Sarquiz was killed outside a Brooklyn deli in an unprovoked attack.

Philip Meyers is said to be a career criminal whose criminal record dates back to the 1990s. According to authorities, Meyers was one of three suspects apprehended for a homicide that took place in Brooklyn on August 12, 1999. He was listed as Phillip Mastridge in state correction records and was imprisoned for manslaughter from May 2001 until July 2009, when he was granted parole.

Assemblyman Lester Chang @AMLesterChangNY UPDATE: Phillip Meyers, the suspect in the Dyker Heights murder of John Sarquiz on March 29, has been captured. Huge thanks to the NYPD and all the law enforcement officers involved in the arrest. UPDATE: Phillip Meyers, the suspect in the Dyker Heights murder of John Sarquiz on March 29, has been captured. Huge thanks to the NYPD and all the law enforcement officers involved in the arrest.

Authorities stated that Phillip Meyers has a history of run-ins with the law, with his most recent arrest occurring in 2020 for criminal contempt. He also served a three-month sentence for criminal possession of a controlled substance in 2014. He was even arrested for assault and grand larceny.

Philip Meyers mugged John Sarquiz and beat him to death

Sarquiz had given up his career to look after his ailing mother. On the day he was killed, he was standing outside Dean Mini Market on 13th Avenue near 73rd Street in Dyker Heights around 7:45 pm. According to The Post, it was around this time that Meyers allegedly attacked Sarquiz without any warning or provocation.

Sarquiz died in an unprovoked attack in NYC (Image via GoFundMe)

According to police, Philip Meyers punched Sarquiz from behind and kicked him in the head multiple times before taking money from his wallet. Sarquiz was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn where doctors stated that his condition was critical. He was taken off life support five days after the attack.

For weeks after the murder, Philip Meyers was nowhere to be found, leaving the Sarquiz family in a state of desperation.

Sarquiz's sister, Christine, spoke to ABC7 and said that it had been incredibly difficult for their family to go anywhere. She noted that anywhere they went, they felt like anyone could be the person who attacked John and it felt like they were always looking over their shoulders.

Sarquiz's other sister Catherine also demanded that Meyers be put behind bars and never let back out on the streets after what he did to Sarquiz.

Nearly a month after the attack, on April 24, Philip Meyers was spotted near his home in Bath Beah and was immediately arrested by the NYPD's Fugitive Squad. Officials had been looking for Meyers since the attack and subsequent death of Sarquiz.

Justin Brannan @JustinBrannan My heart goes out to the family & friends of John Sarquiz. I'm deeply saddened by this violent act & senseless loss. John should still be here with us. Over the past week I've been working closely with the NYPD to bring this killer to justice and will share more info as I am able My heart goes out to the family & friends of John Sarquiz. I'm deeply saddened by this violent act & senseless loss. John should still be here with us. Over the past week I've been working closely with the NYPD to bring this killer to justice and will share more info as I am able

Philip Meyers, who also goes by the last name Mastrage, had already been arrested 17 times in his 45 years. He has now been charged with murder and robbery in the death of John Sarquiz.

John Sarquiz's family hope Philip Meyers' arrest will send a message to other violent criminals

The news of Meyers' arrest has brought relief to the Sarquiz family, who have faced a devastating loss. They also hope that Meyers' arrest will send a message to other violent criminals and help prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

Justin Brannan @JustinBrannan Phillip Meyers, wanted for the March 29 murder of John Sarquiz in Dyker Heights, has been apprehended. Thank you NYPD and all law enforcement officers involved. Phillip Meyers, wanted for the March 29 murder of John Sarquiz in Dyker Heights, has been apprehended. Thank you NYPD and all law enforcement officers involved.

Sarquiz's sister Christine spoke to CBS about how they will miss him and that it was tough without him. However, she noted that the family hopes that there will be justice in the system and that John gets justice.

To ensure the justice system follows through, Christine mentioned her intention to closely monitor the case by personally attending each hearing from the beginning to the end.

