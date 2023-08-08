Physical season 3 episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more details revealed

Physical season 3 episode 3, titled Like It's on Fire, is scheduled to arrive on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT.

Set in the 1980s, the dark comedy series focuses on Sheila Rubin, a quiet and troubled housewife in San Diego who struggles with her own fierce and harsh personal demons behind closed doors. However, Sheila's life soon changes as she discovers the world of aerobics.

The show entails how she starts on her journey to empowerment and success and surpasses the various challenges that she encounters along the way.

Physical season 3 episode 3 - Sheila and Greta finally get together

Sheila and Greta in Physical season 3 (Image via IMDb)

The last two episodes of the show saw Sheila growing close to Greta and finally starting to feel in control of herself. Throughout her journey of self-discovery and rise to becoming a renowned figure in the world of aerobics, she encounters numerous challenges. One significant obstacle that hinders her progress is her exploration of s*xuality.

The upcoming episode finally tackles this issue as Sheila confesses her true feelings to Greta despite the disapproval of her friends and family.

Another major storyline that has been brewing for the last two seasons is the growing tensions between Sheila and her husband. This particular storyline finally comes to fruition as Sheila finally confronts him in the upcoming episode and speaks against his disrespect and ignorance.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"New romance helps Sheila connect with her deeper self; Greta pursues a lucrative deal; Breem vies to impress the committee."

More about Physical

The official synopsis of the show, as per Apple TV+, reads:

"Set in the idyllic but fragile beach paradise of sunny 1980s San Diego, Physical is a half-hour dark comedy following Sheila Rubin (Byrne), a quietly tortured, seemingly dutiful housewife supporting her smart but controversial husband’s bid for state assembly. But behind closed doors, Sheila has her own darkly funny take on life she rarely lets the world see."

It further reads:

"She’s also battling a complex set of personal demons relating to her self-image… that is, until she finds release through the unlikeliest source: the world of aerobics."

The show features an exceptionally talented star cast with actress Rose Byrne in the lead role. The actress has managed to garner global appreciation for her powerful and emotional performance in the show and has truly done justice to the show's motive of bringing up various important themes and issues by delving into character flawlessly.

Rose Byrne has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects including Insidious, Bridesmaids, Neighbors, Platonic, Instant Family, Troy, and Knowing, among others.

The show also hosts numerous other actors and actresses essaying pivotal roles including Rory Scovel as Danny, Ashley Liao as Simone, Paul Sparks as John Breem, Della Saba as Bunny, Zooey Deschanel as Kelly Killmartin, and Dierdre Friel as Greta, among several others.

Physical season 3 episode 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3 am ET/12 am PT.