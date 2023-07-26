Pierce the Veil The Jaws of Life tour 2023: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Pierce the Veil have announced a new tour, titled The Jaws of Life tour, which is scheduled from November 4, 2023, to December 8, 2023, in venues across mainland USA. The tour is in support of the band's fifth studio album, The Jaws of Life.

The band announced their new tour, which will also feature performances by L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, and Destroy Boys, via a post on their official Instagram page on July 25, 2023:

General ticket sales for the tour will start from July 28, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Pre-sale for the tour already kicked off on July 25. While the prices have not been announced yet, the tickets can be purchased via the band's official website (https://piercetheveil.net/#tour).

Pierce the Veil building momentum for their album with a tour

Pierce the Veil released their fifth and latest studio album, The Jaws of Life, on February 10, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album charts. To build momentum for their new album, the band is embarking on the newly announced US tour.

The dates and venues of the tour are given below:

November 4, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Hard Rock Live

November 5, 2023 – Fresno, California at Fresno Convention Center

November 7, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

November 8, 2023 – El Paso, Texas at UTEP Don Haskins Center

November 10, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at The Espee

November 11, 2023 – Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

November 12, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 14, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

November 15, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at House of Blues

November 17, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House of Blues

November 18, 2023 – Corbin, Kentucky at The Corbin Arena

November 19, 2023 – Macon, Georgia at Macon City Auditorium

November 21, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

November 25, 2023 – Reading, Pennsylvania at Santander Arena

November 26, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

November 28, 2023 – Chesterfield, Missouri at The Factory

November 30, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

December 2, 2023 – Des Moines, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

December 3, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

December 5, 2023 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

December 7, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

December 8, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

Tracing Pierce the Veil and their music career

Pierce the Veil was formed as a collaboration between brothers Mike Fuentes and Vic Fuentes in 2006. Tony Perry and Jaime Preciado were added subsequently to complete the lineup when Mike Fuentes eventually left the band.

The band had their first major chart success with their second studio album, Selfish Machines, which was released on June 21, 2010. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

Pierce the Veil found commercial acclaim with their third studio album, Collide with the Sky, which was released on July 17, 2012, after the band switched labels to Fearless. The album was certified as Gold on the RIAA certifications.