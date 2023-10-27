Plaza Wars: Plot, cast, approximate release, and all we know so far

Netflix's upcoming crime-action series, Plaza Wars, also known as Gwangjang (광장), has sent ripples of anticipation among viewers worldwide ever since its announcement. Owing also to its manhwa roots, fans of the original South Korean webtoon are especially on edge. Meanwhile, this gritty noir production drenched in schemes and vengeance is adapted from the titular Naver webtoon by Oh Se-hyung, illustrated by Kim Gyun-tae.

Netflix had reportedly revealed the series being underway earlier this year and, on October 27, revealed its latest cast list.

The roster boasts names like So Ji-sub (A Company Man), Heo Joon-ho (Snowdrop), Gong Myung (Lovers of the Red Sky), Choo Young-woo (Oasis), Ahn Gil-kang (Tale of the Nine Tailed), Lee Bum-soo (The Roundup: No Way Out), Cho Han-cheol (Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha), Cha Seung-won (Night in Paradise), Lee Jun-hyuk (Stranger).

The production of Plaza Wars seems promising as some of the actors joining the line-up - like So Ji-sub, Lee Bum-soo, and Cha Seung-won - have already showcased their flair in densely action-packed dramas. Meanwhile, Lee Bum-soo and Lee Jun-hyuk shared the screen in The Roundup: No Way Out (2023).

Plaza Wars: Whatever else we know so far

Plaza Wars is a bloody tale of betrayal and gang conflict in the murky criminal underworld of Seoul, where a man heads out on a mission to set scores with those involved in the death of his brother. Moreover, some organizations compete to gain ascendancy in Seoul, specifically in front of the National Assembly Plaza in Yeouido. The synopsis shared on the webtoon reads,

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul's gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement.

It continues,

Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother's death. And he has a feeling he doesn't need to look far to find the main culprit... With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul's underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

So Ji-sub, the top choice for the lead character among fans of the manhwa, is now to step into the shoes of Gi-jun in Plaza Wars' official Netflix adaptation. Fans who know of his cold and steely character portrayals in works like A Company Man (2012) and Always (2011) cannot wait to see what he will unleash in this new role. On the other hand, Gi-seok's role will be played by Lee Jun-hyuk.

Plaza Wars is all set to be directed by Choi Sung-eun, who has made a name for himself since his successful webtoon-based action drama Tong: Memories (2016). It will be co-produced by Studio N, which was behind famous shows like True Beauty (2020), Strangers From Hell (2019), and more.

When can viewers expect to catch Plaza Wars?

Filming of the production is slated to commence in October 2023 and may continue well into March 2024. Therefore, the release date may potentially be towards late 2024. However, a more practical launch may be around early 2025, considering promotional and post-production activities.

Meanwhile, eager audiences look forward to further details and glimpses of the forthcoming noir action series.