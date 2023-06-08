PORTER x Starbucks Merch Collection: Release date and more details explored

PORTER by Yoshida & Co. and Starbucks Japan are joining hands to launch a 10-piece merch collection. The global coffee brand is focused on sustainability and PORTER makes sure to develop products that are good quality. Combining these two characteristics, PORTER x Starbucks Merch Collection will launch on June 21, 2023. The collection will exclusively be available via the coffee chain's online stores.

PORTER is a famous Japanese bag manufacturing brand that is known for its high standards and unique designs. The brand offers a wide range of backpacks, briefcases, and totes among other functional and stylish bags. PORTER has collaborated with brands like HYKE, and JJJJound before its journey with Starbucks.

Pricing details for the global release of the latest collection are yet to be announced by the two brands.

PORTER x Starbucks Merch Collection features Stainless Logo Bottles and Coffee Bean Shape Drum Bags

Merch Collection (Image via official website)

The Merch Collection features bottles and drum bags which are dressed in bright yet subtle hues. The bottles come in three colorways, black, orange, and white while the drum bags come in black, deep green, and blue color palettes. The bottles all have branding in contrasting colors. The bag is composed of finely woven, shiny threaded nylon twill fabric and it repels water.

Both the bottle and the bag are original creations that have a coloring that includes PORTER and Starbucks brand color palettes. The recognizable black PORTER branding is stitched adjacent to the coffee brand's siren.

The unique design of the drum bag was influenced by coffee beans. The bottom has an oval shape similar to coffee beans. With a partition like the coffee beans, the interior of the drum bag is also split into two halves which makes it easier to insert a bottle. The bags are specifically made to accommodate Grande-sized bottles.

A 16-inch PC can also fit in the storage space along with the bottle. The bad is perfect for day getaways, going to the gym, or commuting to work. Two multi-pockets on the inside divider were created a bottle can be inserted with one hand. The bag is also ideal for keeping wallets and folding umbrellas.

In addition to this, the bags can also be used to hold additional small items like digital cameras, notebooks, wallets, smartphones, and other necessary things. With the help of the strap, it can also be carried as a shoulder bag. A vibrant green carabiner adds flair to the design.

Jessica 🎀 @princess_snivy Oh new Starbucks x Porter purses!!!

I think I’d want the navy one—

…….

……………….

…………………….. Oh new Starbucks x Porter purses!!!I think I’d want the navy one—…….……………….…………………….. https://t.co/YuGA7CzZ9P

The collection will be available to buy via online Starbucks shops on June 21, 2023. The Merch collection will be also exclusively available offline via in-store shops at Starbucks Reserve(R) Roastery Tokyo. A pop-up event will take place between June 21, 2023, to June 30, 2023, especially at PORTER TOKYO and PORTER OMOTESANDO.

Poll : 0 votes