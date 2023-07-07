Post Malone became the talk of the town after he recently announced his new Asia tour titled If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying. The tour is scheduled to begin on September 13, 2023, and will continue until September 27, 2023. This tour is the sequel to the North American leg of the artist's tour, which will continue until August 19, 2023, and will take place concurrently with his world tour announced a few days ago.

Post Malone's new tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Austin, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023. He made the announcement about the same via the official Twitter page of the tour's partner Live Nation.

FIRST TO KNOW⁠ | POST MALONE ⁠⁠👖Make sure you're the first one to know how to get tickets when @PostMalone is coming to your city!⁠⁠👖Sign up on livenation.asia's FIRST TO KNOW page to receive first hand ticketing updates from us! ⁠#PostMalone

Presale for the tour will start on July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via the official Live Nation website (bit.ly/PostMalonepsBKK). General tickets will be available from July 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation (https://www.livenation.asia/postmalone#DATES).

Post Malone to perform at six venues in Asia

Post Malone is set to release his fifth studio album in August and is going on several tours before its launch. His European tour recently came to an end in May 2023, with a show at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. After this, the singer embarked on his ongoing North American tour, which will be followed by the newly announced Asia and World tours.

Post Malone's Asia tour will take place from September 14, 2023, to September 27, 2023, and will be part of his world tour.

Here's the full list of dates and venues for the Asia tour:

September 14, 2023 – Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Challenger Hall

September 18, 2023 – Manilla, Philippines at SM Mall of Asia Arena

September 20, 2023 – Taipei, Taiwan at Nangang International Exhibition Center, Hall1

September 23, 2023 – Seoul, South Korea at KINTEX Hall 5

September 25, 2023 – Hong Kong, Hong Kong at Asia World Arena

September 27, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan at Ariake Arena

The dates and venues for Post Malone's world tour:

August 29, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

September 1, 2023 – Curitiba, Brazil at Pedreira Paulo Leminski

September 2, 2023 – São Paulo, Brazil at Interlagos Racetrack at The Town Music and Art Festival

September 5, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Sol

November 21, 2023 – Auckland, New Zealand at The Outerfields at Western Springs

November 23, 2023 – Brisbane, Australia Showgrounds Brisbane

November 25, 2023 – Canberra, Australia at EPIC Mitchell

November 26, 2023 – Carrara, Australia at Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre

November 27, 2023 – Sydney, Australia at The Domain

November 30, 2023 – Melbourne, Australia at Showgrounds

December 2, 2023 – Newington, Australia at Newington Victoria Park

December 3, 2023 – Claremont, Australia at Claremont Showground

More about Post Malone and his music career

Post Malone released his debut studio album, Stoney, on December 9, 2016. The album was a major hit, peaking at number 6 on the Billboard 200 chart list.

Following the success of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, on April 27, 2018. The album topped all the major album charts and won the hearts of fans. The artist then release his third studio album, Hollywood's Bleeding, on September 6, 2019, which topped the charts in several countries across the globe.

Post Malone is known for his tracks including Congratulations, Circles, Better Now, Goodbyes, I Fall Apart, and more. Fans are now excited to see him take the stage during his upcoming Asia tour.

