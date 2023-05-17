Post Malone Summer 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues & more

Post Malone announced a new tour, titled “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying, which is scheduled to be held from July 8 to August 19, 2023, in venues across North America. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Austin, which is scheduled to be released on July 28, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will be preceded by shows in the UK and Europe as well as an appearance at Napa Valley BottleRock festival, via a post on his official Instagram page:

Live Nation presale for the tour starts on May 18, 2023, at 12 pm local time and can be availed at https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917KjPf/post-malone-events via the code Iconic. General tickets will be available from May 19, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced.

Tickets will be available at https://www.postmalone.com/shows.

Post Malone is building momentum for his upcoming album with the tour

Post Malone is set to release his fifth studio album in July 2023, and the rapper has a full tour starting before that to hype up the new release, starting with his UK and Europe tour. The Europe tour will be followed by the North American tour which he just announced.

The full list of dates and venues for the Post Malone tour is given below:

May 16, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

May 17, 2023 – Manchester, UK at AO Arena

May 19, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 20, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 26, 2023 – Napa, California at BottleRock Napa Valley

July 8, 2023 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 9, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

July 11, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 12, 2023 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 14, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 15, 2023 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 17, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 22, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 23, 2023 – Hartford, Connecticut at XFINITY Theatre

July 25, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 26, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 29, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

July 31, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 1, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Lakewood Amphitheatre

August 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 8, 2023 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 10, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 12, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 13, 2023 – San Diego, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 15, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 16, 2023 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 – San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater

More about Post Malone and his career

Post Malone is best known for his second studio album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, which was released on April 27, 2018. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as other major album charts.

Aside from his music career, the rapper also played the role of a bank robber in the Guy Ritchie-directed heist action movie Wrath of Man, which was released on April 22, 2021.

Post Malone is also known for his business ventures. Notable among these is his collaboration with the footwear company Crocs, with whom he has released several footwear lines, as well as his French wine line, Maison No. 9, which sold out in two days upon release.

Poll : 0 votes