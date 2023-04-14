Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 on Starz: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more details

Power Book II: Ghost is back with its third season, and this week we are gearing up for episode 5, which is the mid-season finale. From the looks of it, things won't go well for either Lorenzo or Brayden, and Tariq might be required to step in to handle the situation.

In the previous episode, we saw how Tariq and Brayden’s front coffee business is taking off, thanks to Effie. In other news, Effie blames herself for Lauren's death, and Cane is devising a manipulative plan to have Brayden sign a deal with militant white supremacists. As the mid-season episode approaches, anticipation is high for the upcoming developments in Power Book II.

All about Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5

Release date and how to watch?

Power Book: Ghost season 3 was released on March 17, 2023, and since then the series has followed a pattern of releasing a new episode every Friday. In keeping with the release schedule, Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5's release date is on April 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The episode is titled No More Second Chances and will drop exclusively on Starz. Since it is a Starz original series, the episode can be watched exclusively on the Starz streaming platform.

About the upcoming episode

Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 5 official synopsis is as follows:

“A business deal will take Tariq, Effie, and Brayden to Milan. Monet will dig deeper when Davis provides her with some new information about Zeke’s murder. Saxe will double down to find what Jenny is hiding”.

In this episode, we will follow Tariq, Brayden, and Effie as they venture to Milan, hoping to explore a potential business opportunity. Meanwhile, Saxe is trying to uncover Jenny's secret, and Monet wants to find out about the murder of Zeke, which leads her to Tariq. Branden is caught spying, and it looks like Tariq will be getting into serious trouble.

About Power Book II: Ghost season 3

The official synopsis for the third season of the Starz series is as follows:

''Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. A new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and onto Wall Street. "

The synopsis continues:

"Monet Tejada is willing to pay a price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children - and the business - in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. A staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him...and a R.I.C.O.'' investigation mounting, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and closer to the legacy of his father.''

Take a look at the full cast list for season 3 here:

Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick

Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston

Alix Lapri as Effie

Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada

Paige Hurd as Lauren Baldwin

Woody McClain as Lorenzo “Cane” Tejada

LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada

Mary J. Blige as Monet Steward Tejada

Daniel Sunjata as Dante “Mecca” Spears

Berto Colon as Lorenzo Tejada Sr.

Moriah Brown as Keke Travis

Jeff Hephner as Kevin Whiteman

