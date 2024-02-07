Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Did Raq kill Lou? Fans theorize potential outcomes as character future remains unsure post-episode 9

As Power Book III: Raising Kanan nears an end, its latest episodes have left fans confused.

The popular crime drama television series is created by Sascha Penn and stars Mekai Curtis, Patina Miller, London Brown, Joey Bada$$, and Malcolm Mays. The story chronicles the life of Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis) and his emergence as a drug dealer.

The final episode will release on February 9 but fans are already theorizing about the fate of certain characters thanks to a few events. Many wonder whether Raq is going to kill Lou in the upcoming episode.

Will Lou die in Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

Given how impulsive Lou is, fans cannot help but speculate about the character's fate. In the most recent episode of the show, Raq finally got a hold of Lou with some help from Marvin after frantically searching for him.

The three then head off to the dark forests with Raq driving and a desperate Lou begging for mercy and promising to turn his life around. However, he does not receive any response from his co-passengers.

As the scene suggests things don't look too good for Lou at this point. However, it is difficult to say anything about the character's fate ahead of the show's last episode.

The events of episode nine have the fans theorizing that Lou is destined to die at the hands of Raq in the upcoming episode, with Marvin being an accomplice. Bianca Gregg writes about the events of episode 9 in an article on Medium:

"Raq and Marvin drive Lou far out of the city. During the ride, Lou pleads with Marvin about not wanting to die alone in the middle of nowhere. The irony is that for the last few episodes, Lou behaved like he did not care about dying, but look how quickly things have changed. We do not get to see what Lou’s fate is just yet."

Several fans on X are also theorizing about Lou's character:

Apart from the theories of Lou getting killed by Raq and Marvin, a few fans also think that the two are driving Lou to rehab.

Where can you watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan?

The series is available on almost all popular streaming platforms. You can watch the show if you have subscriptions for Hulu, Apple TV, and Starz.

You can also watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Prime Video, however, additionally, you would also have to subscribe to Lionsgate Play or STARZ depending on the region you are in.

Season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently under work, however, the makers have not shared a date for its release.