Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3: Release date, time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Starz action drama Power Book IV: Force season 2, episode 3, titled War & Ice Cream, is set to premiere on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 8 PM ET. The second season of Power Book IV focuses on Tommy Egan’s violent takeover of the Chicago drug business while seeking vengeance for Liliana.

With the Flynn organization withering away, Tommy works with Diamond to turn the streets of Chicago upside down. Tommy’s ambitions set off bloody mayhem across Chicago, earning him formidable foes, including a Feds task force and a ruthless Cartel supplier. The main cast includes Joseph Sikora as Tommy, Isaac Keys as Diamond, Tommy Flanagan as Walter Flynn, and Miriam A. Hyman as US Attorney Stacy Marks.

The official synopsis of Power Book IV: Force season 2 by Starz states:

“Tommy Egan is on a mission to avenge Liliana and take over Chicago. After setting off a chain reaction of violence in pursuit of his ambition, he must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice to ascend a kingpin’s throne.”

Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 - Tommy will leave no stone unturned to avenge Liliana

The official synopsis for episode 3, titled War & Ice Cream, states:

“Tommy and Diamond expand their business to prisons, the Feds put together a task force to take down CBI, and Jenard struggles to maintain control; Tommy faces off with Walter and gets closer to avenging Liliana's death.”

In episode 2, Tommy eliminates Chewy, risking action from Jenard’s CBI crew. Tommy gets shot while saving Miguel from the Serb’s ambush. Later, he learns of a Serb-Mexican meeting and sets the stage to launch a war. Jenard struggles as a leader, and Victor secretly plans to enter his family. Walter kicks out Claudia, and federal investigators close in on Tommy.

We can expect intense and action-packed scenes in Power Book IV: Force season 2, episode 3. The summary states that Tommy and Diamond expanded their business into prisons. The Feds created a task force to target CBI. Jenard struggles to maintain control, and we will see more of Jenard on screen. The teaser shows Tommy facing off against Walter and getting closer to avenging Liliana’s death.

A rollercoaster ride awaits the viewers with episode 3.

International release timings for Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3 on Starz

Power Book IV: Force season 2, episode 3 will exclusively premiere on Starz on September 15, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET in the United States. Global viewers should note the respective timings for this action series’ release to ensure they don’t miss this episode. Here are the international timings:

United Kingdom: 1 a.m. BST on September 16, 2023.

Canada: 8 p.m. ET on September 15, 2023.

Australia (Sydney Time): 10 a.m. AEST on September 16, 2023.

India: 5:30 a.m. IST on September 16, 2023.

South Korea: 9 a.m. KST on September 16, 2023.

Japan: 9 a.m. JST on September 16, 2023.

Philippines: 8 a.m. PHT on September 16, 2023.

Where to watch Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 3

Power Book IV: Force season 2, episode 3 is exclusively available on Starz’s online streaming platform. However, please note that Starz is only accessible to United States and Puerto Rico viewers. For those in these regions, the ad-free streaming service on Starz starts at $2.99 per month and can be canceled at any time by the subscriber.

Global viewers outside the United States and Puerto Rico can watch this series with a delayed schedule via the Lionsgateplay platform or the Amazon Prime platform. Both platforms currently provide only the first season of this series, and season 2 is expected to be released after a brief delay.