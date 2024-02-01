Prada SS24 Menswear collection: Everything we know so far

The Prada SS24 menswear collection campaign is live on the social media page of the Italian brand, offering an array of classic clothing pieces for men. In September 2023, Prada showed off some of these pieces on the runways, including bags, shorts, jackets, and so on.

The collection includes a pair of Derby shoes, sunglasses, and a hairband. The woolen single-breast jacket blends the practicality and creative prowess of Prada, while an array of shirts incorporate alien prints, 3D floral applique, and fringes.

Prada SS24 menswear collection details are live on the website. The brand, however, has not unveiled its price or the release date yet. The Sportskeeda team will update it once the information is available.

The Prada SS24 included fifty pieces of clothing and accessories

The Prada SS24 collection is live on the website, emerging as one of the best collections in menswear from the Italian brand Prada. The collection is filled with fifty fashion pieces, including bags, shoes, and other accessories.

Regarding this collection, the brand notes it as a study of fluid architecture around the human body

The Prada SS24 Men's Collection by Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presents absolute freedom of movement, a fluidity that challenges the conventional language of sartorial rigidity.

The Italian luxury label launched its Spring Summer 2024 collection through a quirky campaign playing over Instagram. The collaborative effort of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons glorified the runway in September 2023, which is now ready to be sold, exhibiting all the collections on the Prada website.

The collection begins with the single-breasted wool jacket with an extra-long sleeve, a blending of creative perception and practicality. The jacket adds an elegant shirt button with volumized pockets on the front section. Its hourglass silhouette and the classic notch lapel are the standout parts, exuding the quintessential aesthetics in a dark blue accent.

Matching the single-breasted wool jacket, the navy wool pants are another element, mirroring the classic spirit. With their front pleats and cuffed hem, these pants are structured with a concealed zipper. The black leather shoulder bag, structured in sturdy geometric shapes, boasts three large utility pockets at the front and a zipper closer with a flap. The leather strap and triangle Prada branding finish off the look.

The Prada SS24 collection comprises several printed cotton shirts with Aliens and UFO graphics. The outstanding part of the shirt is the fringes, which sling from the shoulder. With an oversized fit and fresh cuff, these shirts are structured with a classic collar and mother-of-pearl buttons.

Apart from the graphic shirts, the Prada SS24 collection includes a floral applique shirt with a powder pink accent. The 3D floral applique embellishments on the minimalistic appeal bring a seamless poise to the ensemble. The flap patch pockets on the upper front section create a modish yet practical look.

The collection encompasses another leather bag, exuding sophisticated elegance with minimalistic charm. Made of Nappa leather, the bag is dressed in a caramel shade. To keep the minimalistic allure on display, the bag is structured in a square shape with a sleek belt design at the edge. Along with the leather handles, the bag has a long shoulder strap.

In this collection, shorts are another notable piece. It includes woolen and cotton shorts with a classic contour. The Prada SS24 collection further includes the Derby shoes, accented in black. The shoe is structured in a sturdy silhouette with lace closure. This square-toe footwear is made of lightweight material, exuding opulent allure.

Through the campaign, Prada launched this collection on its website, but the price point is not yet available.