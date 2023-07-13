Problemista new trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

A24 has signed up another new surrealist comedy, Problemista, which will hit theaters in August. Following the untimely cancelation of HBO's Los Espookys, Julio Torres has come up with another charming comedy to blow the minds of his audience. With a little over an hour and a half of running time, the movie is tightly packed and set at a nice pace, making for a delightful watch.

The plot follows Alejandro, a toy designer from El Salvador who ends up working with an eccentric artistic boss after moving to New York City to follow his dreams so that he is not deported from the country.

The surreal adventure takes us through the treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system as the protagonist tries to find his foothold in this brave new world. Problemista premiered on March 13, 2023, at SXSW, scoring points with critics. It will now be coming to US theaters on August 4, 2023.

Takeaways from the Problemista trailer

A24 released a trailer for Problemista on May 24, 2023, set to the tune of the Spanish-language version of Frank Sinatra's classic "New York, New York." Here are our three major takeaways from this surrealist masterpiece by Julio Torres.

Julio Torres has brilliantly juxtaposed the US Immigration system and surrealism

Problemista’s trailer gives us a glimpse of the movie’s surrealist dream logic, which was the brainchild of Torres. It shows how losing an immigration appeal leads to people disappearing, and we are introduced to a giant hourglass that measures how much time is left for Alejandro to acquire the Visa for his stay in New York.

The surrealist quality of the US Immigration system is portrayed through a metaphorical maze, which is shown literally as Alejandro climbs from one box to another in the art exhibit that he is helping set up for his eccentric boss.

A unique blend of magic realism and comedy

LALIFF @LALIFF Closing Night of #LALIFF2023 gave us the West Coast premiere of @a24 and Julio Torres' new film, #Problemista ! Following the premiere, we celebrated our Closing Reception until the early hours of the morning with music by @ninadioz and @jgueromusic Closing Night of #LALIFF2023 gave us the West Coast premiere of @a24 and Julio Torres' new film, #Problemista! Following the premiere, we celebrated our Closing Reception until the early hours of the morning with music by @ninadioz and @jgueromusic. https://t.co/hVO00IhUbo

Surrealism and comedy are the trademark components of all Julio Torres projects. In Problemista, he has very subtly utilized the two genres to lay bare the real injustices of the US immigration system and the way it affects the lives of the microcosm.

The phenomenal Tilda Swinton stars in an interesting role

Problemista @Problemista The American dream takes on a whole new shape. From the visionary mind of Julio Torres comes PROBLEMISTA, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about dreaming big and making it in NYC. Starring Julio, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, and narrated by Isabella Rossellini. Coming Soon! The American dream takes on a whole new shape. From the visionary mind of Julio Torres comes PROBLEMISTA, a hilarious and heartfelt comedy about dreaming big and making it in NYC. Starring Julio, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, and narrated by Isabella Rossellini. Coming Soon! https://t.co/LYRyda3MK3

Tilda Swinton will be playing the role of Alejandro’s demanding and eccentric boss, Elizabeth, in Problemista. The Oscar and BAFTA-winning actress has starred in critically acclaimed projects like Suspiria, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and The French Dispatch and has been signed on to projects like Wes Anderson’s new film Asteroid City, The End, and The Killer. She will be taking up a lead role alongside Julio Torres in the movie.

Joining Julio Torres and Tilda Swinton are RZA, Greta Lee, Larry Owens, and Catalina Saavedra. Isabella Rossellini joins in as the narrator in the movie.

Coming from the acclaimed Julio Torres, who has also helmed projects like My Favorite Shapes and Los Espookys, Problemista promises to be as surreal and funny as all his other projects. Catch the movie premiering this August 4 in theaters.

