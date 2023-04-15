Pucci x The Webster Coachella-inspired Iride capsule collection: Where to get, price, more details explored

Emilio Pucci and The Webster have a rich collaborative history that spans several years. The Webster is a luxury multi-brand boutique with a strong presence in Miami and a reputation for curating unique and eclectic fashion collections. Emilio Pucci is a world-renowned Italian fashion house known for its iconic prints and bold colors.

The fashion brand and The Webster teamed up several times to create limited-edition collections that featured Pucci's signature prints on a range of clothing and accessories sold exclusively at The Webster stores.

Now, they are back with their contemporary artistic collection. They recently unveiled Iride, a 24-piece capsule collection that draws inspiration from Coachella and the festive season. The price range varies between $200 and $4,000. Grab them now on the official websites of Pucci and The Webster.

Pucci x The Webster Coachella-inspired Iride capsule collection features vibrant, free-spirited apparel and accessories

Iride capsule collection (Image via GR8T Magazine)

The collection takes its cues from Coachella, one of the most well-attended music festivals worldwide, and reinterprets major designs and shapes from previous Pucci lines. The Iride capsule collection is a great example of the two brands' ability to express themselves creatively through one another.

The Iride and Marmo prints have been updated for the festive season with a new color scheme that features electric fuchsia and purple tones energized by neon green and muted in black, white, and powdered blue. The fashion brand and The Webster designed an effortless day-to-night capsule collection under the watchful supervision of artistic director Camille Miceli.

There are countless ways to wear an iridescent capsule. The carefree vibes go beyond the euphoria of a music-fueled weekend, suggesting a new take on the fashion brand's beauty. The news of the partnership comes just days after Webster opened its eleventh store in Palm Springs, California.

According to FN, the founder and CEO of The Webster, Laure Heriard Dubreuil, said:

"We are so thrilled to inaugurate our entrance into the Palm Springs community with the ultimate destination wear brand. The Webster lens and curation since inception is like a looking through a kaleidoscope; our love for bright colors and bold prints is a constant each season, creating such synergy between us and Pucci."

Further added:

"The Iride capsule is so versatile, with so many statement pieces allowing the client to style in many ways, depending on the vibe and occasion they are dressing for. We absolutely love the direction that Camille has concepted; it is so strong and full of life, a great addition to The Webster wardrobe."

The collaboration has been a successful partnership that has brought together two iconic brands with unique perspectives on fashion. The collection is highly sought-after and has helped introduce a new generation to the bold and colorful designs of the fashion brand. The collection is currently offered on the two brands' official websites as well as at a select few boutiques in Palm Springs and Los Angeles throughout the festive season.

