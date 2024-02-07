Puma x Lemlem debut capsule collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Puma x Lemlem collection adds three new sneakers, incorporating some of the best-selling sneakers from the German sportswear brand Puma. The Puma Forever Run Nitro sneakers, Puma Nitro SQD sneakers and Puma Suede sneakers are included in the collection, offering some great colorways.

The founder of Lemlem, Liya Kebede, collaborated with the German fashion brand in 2023 and launched an assortment of activewear for women. Starting from the tank tops to the anorak, the collection worked on some basic colors like yellow, white, black and pink. The second installment added some fresh colors like cayenne pepper and rose quartz,.

Puma x Lemlem debut collection includes three sneakers in two colorways

The Puma x Lemlem collaboration introduces three new pairs, enriching the collection. The collaboration, initiated in 2023, initially featured a range of activewear alongside sneakers. With the second installment, three new sneaker designs join the lineup.

Lemlem stands as the premier international fashion brand originating from Africa, founded by model Liya Kebede. The brand's core mission revolves around preserving African heritage and traditions, making it a significant addition to the fashion landscape.

The Puma x Lemlem collection was introduced as follows:

"Global sports brand PUMA have today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration with lemlem, the ready-to-wear and swimwear brand made in Africa founded by supermodel Liya Kebede."

Liya Kebede wrote regarding the collaboration:

"This collection was inspired by the clothes we wear during workouts and the clothes we wear between workouts.

"It is a testament to the colliding worlds of sports and fashion, and how we want to inspire women across the globe. I’m so excited for what’s to come in our journey together – this is just the beginning.”

The latest installments of the Puma x Lemlem collaboration are showcased in the Puma Suede sneakers, PWR Nitro Squared training shoes and ForeverRun Nitro running shoes. Among these, the PUMA x Lemlem ForeverRun NITRO Women's Running Shoes stand out, featuring a vibrant orange and white color scheme.

These running shoes incorporate Nitro technology, which enhances the overall running experience, making them suitable for beginner runners.

The mesh upper is presented in the Puma x Lemlem colorway, while the stacked midsole is accented in white. This model offers two colorways: "Cayenne Pepper-Rose Quartz-Icy Blue" and "Warm White-Icy Blue-Team Regal Red". The sneaker is retailing for $160.

The PWR NITRO Squared is another standout pair in the collection, featuring a Nitro foam sole for enhanced comfort and performance.

The "Rose Quartz/Yellow Sizzle" edition in two distinct colorways features lilac accents on the outsole and laces, adding a subtle yet stylish touch. The "Icy Blue-Frozen Grape-Cayenne Pepper" colorway offers a sophisticated aesthetic and retails for $140.

The third drop from the collection is the Puma Suede sneaker, one of the best-selling from the brand. In this collaboration, the sneaker is structured in mid-cut, and the platform sole unit exudes a modish outlook.

Featured in rubber, the outsole and midsole ensure a comfortable experience, while the outsole's intricated design takes care of the traction. With the Puma stripes on the lateral part, the sneaker is also available in two colorways, retailing at $100.

The collection offers an assortment of activewear and sneakers. This debut collection came into the market in August 2023, underscoring Lemlem's native aesthetics.

The collection provides tank tops, anorak, tights, bras and shorts. The triangle motifs became the trademark of the collaboration, while the second installment added some unique colors like rose quartz, cayenne pepper, dark chocolate and so on.

The sneakers from the second installment of the Puma x Lemlem collaboration cost $100, $140 and $160. All are available on the Puma and Lemlem website.