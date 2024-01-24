Puma x Marti Sawe collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The Puma x Marti Sawe collection has hit the apparel market with an assortment of tee-shirt collections. The Spanish doodle artist Marti Sawe is known for her unique idea of painting, taking inspiration from anything. The collaboration between these two underscores streetwear fashion while keeping the collection sober and simple.

The illustrations of Marti on the t-shirts are loaded with eye-catching colors, unique designs, and attractive shapes. The Puma x Marti Sawe collection boasts four full-sleeved graphics tee shirts with round neck fashion. The infusion of cool colors enhances its edgy allure while the doodling can entice fashion enthusiasts.

On January 6, The Puma x Marti Sawe collection was launched globally. Its price is not shared yet.

The Puma x Marti Sawe collection highlights the doodle art and edgy fashion

Marti Sawe, a Spanish Artist, has joined hands with Puma for an assortment of tee-shirt collections, offering trendy aesthetics. Renowned as a graffiti artist, Marti has cemented a revered place in the art world. The German sportswear giant Puma has launched a collection of graphic tee shirts to underscore the detailed work of the artist.

Regarding Puma x Marti Sawe, the brand notes,

"Spanish artist and illustrator Martí Sawe draws his inspiration from everywhere and anywhere, be it cartoons, plastic bootleg toys, or WhatsApp stickers. Born in Barcelona and trained at Escola Massana, Sawe eventually became a fixture in the city’s graffiti scene, before co-founding Manson audiovisual studio. Following his first solo exhibition in New York City, Sawe embarked on his career as an artist, going on to show around the world in Brussels, Lyon, Tokyo, Amsterdam, and beyond."

It continues,

"PUMA and Martí Sawe partner up for a special collection inspired by Sawe’s love for graffiti doodles and classic streetwear. Sawe is best known for his extravagant paintings that fuse scribbles, virtuoso details, and flat geometric shapes that he mixes together in tangled compositions with vivid hues. The visual impact of Sawe's work reflects a confusing but sincere context, as the artist finds inspiration in any everyday detail. Inspired by these details, Sawe deforms them, repeats them, breaks them, and plays around with mistakes to achieve his own signature abstraction."

The Puma x Marti Sawe collection chose three basic hues for the four pieces of tee shirts, showcasing the unique art and doodling of the artist. Underscoring the geometric pattern, the tee shirts have been designed with ultimate edgy fashion.

The Puma x Marti Sawe collection features beige, black, and white colorways in the tee shirts. The beige accented tee shirt is structured with a round neck design and full sleeves pattern. The front is painted with green, purple, and white doodle sketches, taking inspiration from abstract art.

Another tee shirt from Puma x Marti Sawe, featured in black, is imprinted with the same abstract art while the white tee shirt accentuates the human character with colorful details. The whole Puma x Marti Sawe collection highlights street fashion while embodying the brand's unique clothing technology and innovation.

Nowadays Puma has garnered an array of cool apparel in the store, which accentuates the cool fashion. The apparel collection consists of tee shirts, joggers, hoodies, and so on. Celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Kylie Jenner have sported Puma apparel. These elements are not only the modish activewear but also, its creative design entices fashion purists.

The Puma x Marti Sawe collection has been live in the store but its price is not transparent yet. This collection has been launched in some selected countries and Puma retail stores.

