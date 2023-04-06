Puma x Ragged Priest collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more explored

The German sportswear giant Puma is collaborating with the British streetwear label Ragged Priest for the first time ever in 2023. The duo's debut collaboration is inspired by Grunge themes and celebrates individuality and self-expression. Puma is one of the leading sneaker brands in the footwear community.

Puma has continued its collaborative streak in 2023 in celebration of its 75th anniversary. The label has collaborated with partners such as GenG., Dixie D'Amelio, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy XIV, Palomo Spain, Neymar Jr., Cocomelon, and more throughout March 2023. Now for April, the label has revealed a brand-new collaboration with the iconic British label, The Ragged Priest.

The Puma x Ragged Priest collaborative collection featuring footwear and accessories was launched on the official e-commerce site of Puma and select retailers on April 6, 2023.

Puma x Ragged Priest collaborative collection features footwear, apparel, and accessories

The newly released Puma x Ragged Priest collaborative collection features footwear, apparel, and accessories (Image via Sportskeeeda)

The Ragged Priest was founded in 2007, and it started its life on eBay, selling multiple hand-picked vintage items. Subsequently, the brand started to specialize in denim and created designs inspired by the grunge roots and good times.

Most of their items featured studded details, asymmetrical hems, and patchwork stitching upon denim. These items culminate in them being in heaven with a touch of hell. For over 15 years, The Ragged Priest has continued to disrupt otherwise minimalistic British fashion with a distinctive grunge-inspired collection and statement denim.

The items are mostly clad with hardware details and are a perfect amalgamation between fashion and streetwear. Now, the label has collaborated with the German label to seamlessly blend grunge details with performance wear, most of which in a black hue. The collection features,

1) Mayze Stack women's sneakers in black, which retail for $125.

2) Slipstream women's sneakers in a "Black / Vivid Violet" colorway, which retail for $95.

3) Slipstream women's sneakers in a "White / Vivid Violt" colorway, which retail for $95.

4) Bucket Hat in black, which retails for $35.

5) Shopper Bag in black, which retails for $70.

6) Shoulder Bag in black, which retails for $50.

The official site introduces the collection as,

"Sportswear meets subculture in the first-ever PUMA x THE RAGGED PRIEST collab. This disruptive collection champions freedom and celebrates self-expression. Created to clash, styles stand out with asymmetrical hems and patchwork stitching in a collab that was made in heaven, with a touch of hell."

The collaboration pays homage to the signature design of both brands. The items feature optimistic warped neon prints infused with the black classic cult silhouettes. The collection also features a few wearable essentials, including an off-duty style hoodie and sweatpants, which are a matching set.

The entire collection balances vivid tones and psychedelic patterns with muted grey and black colors. A subtle co-branding detail of the labels is added throughout the collection pieces. The most prominent part of the collection is the Slipstream sneakers, which match the apparel collection.

On the other hand, the Mayze sneaker comes with a radical take, which is perfect for streetwear fans. The collection can be availed on both the involved label's site and select retailers starting April 6, 2023.

