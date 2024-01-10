PVRIS 2024 world tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

PVRIS, the dynamic musical duo led by bassist Brian MacDonald and vocalist Lynn Gunn, recently announced their highly anticipated 2024 world tour in honor of their latest captivating release, Evergreen. The band will take the stage across multiple locations in the UK, Europe, and North America.

Scene Queen, Pale Waves, and Bruses will perform as supporting acts on the tour, adding to the excitement surrounding PVRIS' live shows. PVRIS stands out for its ability to connect with the audience, promising music lovers an unforgettable experience.

PVRIS set to tour across North America and Europe

The group's musical journey begins in Hanover on April 24. The duo will then perform in cities including Hamburg, Berlin, Warsaw, and more, before concluding the European leg of the tour in London on May 16.

Following a short break, PVRIS will return to the stage on June 1 in Santa Ana, California. The show will travel across North America, halting in cities such as Seattle, Toronto, New York, and beyond.

The presale is scheduled to begin on January 9 at 10 am local time with the password "WORLD," providing devoted fans with a special chance to get their tickets before the regular sales begin on January 12 at 10 am local time. Individuals can visit the band's official website for more details and VIP upgrades.

Here's a list of dates and venues for the upcoming tour:

European leg of the tour:

April 24 – Hanover, DE

April 25 – Hamburg, DE

April 26 – Berlin, DE

April 27 – Warsaw, PL

April 29 – Prague, CZ

April 30 – Vienna, AT

May 2 – Milan, IT

May 5 – Frankfurt, DE

May 6 – Cologne, DE

May 7 – Brussels, BE

May 9 – Utrecht, NL

May 10 – Paris, FR

May 12 – Manchester, UK

May 13 – Glasgow, UK

May 15 – Birmingham, UK

May 16 – London, UK

North American leg of the tour:

June 1 – Santa Ana, CA

June 2 – Sacramento, CA

June 4 – Seattle, WA

June 5 – Portland, OR

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT

June 8 – Denver, CO

June 11 – Madison, WI

June 12 – Indianapolis, IN

June 14 – Minneapolis, MN

June 15 – Chicago, IL

June 16 – Detroit, MI

June 19 – Toronto, ON

June 21 – Boston, MA

June 22 – Philadelphia, PA

June 24 – New York, NY

June 26 – Washington, DC

June 28 – Nashville, TN

June 29 – Atlanta, GA

July 1 – St. Petersburg, FL

July 2 – Orlando, FL

July 5 – Houston, TX

July 6 – Austin, TX

July 7 – Dallas, TX

July 9 – Phoenix, AZ

July 10 – San Diego, CA

July 12 – Los Angeles, CA

PVRIS's choice to go on a world tour is a reflection of both their desire to interact with fans across the globe and their dedication to their craft. Fans are now excited to watch the much-loved band in action and are eager to see them take the stage during the upcoming tour.