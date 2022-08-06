Quordle #194 hints and answers for today: Saturday, August 6

Quordle, the popular word game, is four times more challenging than its inspiration, Wordle.

Quordle requires players to guess four words in nine attempts or less. Just like Wordle, five words need to be entered per grid, with the tile colour changing based on letter accuracy.

If the tile colour changes to green, it means the player has entered the right letter in the right place. If the colour changes to yellow, it means the letter entered is correct but is in the wrong position in the word. Finally, if the colour changes to gray, it means the player has entered an inaccurate letter, which must be eliminated in further attempts.

Even if players are not able to guess all the words in the first attempt, the game displays the words at the end, once all attempts have been exhausted. The game also offers a Practise mode, which allows players improve their skills without waiting for the next game to arrive.

Quordle usually features words which have repetitive letters, which can make it tricky for players to guess the right answers. Such is the case with today's game too.

Read on to find out more about the hints and solutions for today’s challenge.

Quordle #194 hints: Today’s game has three words with repetitive letters

Hint 1: The first word for today's game features repetitive letters and means cheerful and lively. It is used as a prefix for Christmas wishes.

Hint 2: The second word in also has repetitive letters. It means to strike a surface noisily to attract attention, especially when waiting to be let in through a door.

Hint 3: This is the only word in today’s game that has no repetitive letters. It means to push roughly. The word starts with an S and ends with an E.

Hint 4: The fourth word in today’s quordle has two Us, and refers to something which occurs habitually or typically.

Quordle #194 answers

The first word in today’s game is Merry. Cambridge Dictionary defines it as happy or showing enjoyment. The two consecutive Rs in the word can make it tricky for players to guess.

The next word in today’s game is Knock. Merriam Webster defines knocking as making a pounding noise. The word again has the letter K, which is being repeated twice, in the first and the last positions.

The third word in today’s game is Shove, which according to Merriam Webster means to push or put in a rough, careless, or hasty manner. It also means to move something by exerting force.

The last word in today’s game is Usual, which according to Cambridge Dictionary means something which is normal, happening, done, or used most often.

