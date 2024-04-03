Rachel Leviss reveals people ‘apologising’ in her DMs, gives an update on returning to Vanderpump Rules 

In an interview with E! News, which was taken at the iHeart Awards on April 1, Rachel Leviss spoke about receiving apologetic DMs. She stated that after hearing her side of the story on her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast which airs episodes on iHeart Radio, fans have been sending remorseful messages.

She said people who were bashful of her before, for cheating with her best friend Ariana Madix's boyfriend Tom Sandoval, came to understand her better after she explained herself on the podcast. She said,

"I have gotten a lot of DMs, people apologizing for bashing me and saying, now listening to your podcast, I’ve learned more about the situation and I was too quick to judge and I just want to send you some love and encouragement so that’s been really nice."

In the interview, she was also asked if she would ever make a comeback on TV, to which she said she would never consider anything like Vanderpump Rules.

Rachel Leviss talks about people apologizing to her in the DMs and also about coming back to TV

In the E! News interview Rachel Leviss was representing her podcast Rachel Goes Rogue. There she spoke about how the dust had settled on the frenzy Scandoval created, a year later. The backlash she got for lying to her best friend Ariana Madix had also cooled down following her extensive talks about the topic on her podcast.

Rachel also admitted to feeling empowered through the podcast because there was a healing aspect to it which allowed her to share her experiences, and what she had learned through her journey on Vanderpump Rules. She said,

"Hopefully helping other people who have been through abusive relationships, toxic friend groups that can relate to what I’m talking about."

In the interview, Rachel Leviss also spoke about her return to TV, when she was asked if she had plans to make a comeback. Rachel said she would never even consider the opportunity, "If it is anything like Vanderpump Rules." But there was still scope for her return if there was a more "ethical" show, which she explained by saying,

"I think there is a way we could create ethical reality TV, and I think if we keep working towards that and seeing what that might look like, maybe in the future I will."

During the interview, she also stated that she is focusing on her physical and mental health. She said,

"I’ve been diving right into hot yoga. I do hot yoga twice a week. I’m doing pilates, hiking, staying really active so that my mind doesn’t go spinning and I’m not scrolling on Instagram or anything, and then creating a good community. I am almost a year sober. I’ll be a year sober on Wednesday, so it’s a huge accomplishment and I’m really proud of how far I’ve come."

Rachel Leviss's Vanderpump Rules journey and her departure from the show

The event known to fans as "Scandoval" occurred when Ariana, Tom Sandoval's fiancée, discovered Rachel's private recording on his phone—which he had screen recorded while having a private conversation with her—and decided to make public his long-term affair with her. Since then Vanderpump Rules cast has remained divided as they try to come to terms with Tom's actions towards Ariana Madix, and Rachel Leviss.

Following the ousting of her affair with Tom Sandoval, during which she went through the turmoil of filing a lawsuit for her explicit recording that was also "distributed" to Ariana's friends; Rachel Leviss had to undergo trauma therapy because she was mentally affected by the experience. Doubled by the backlash she was receiving, she announced an exit from Vanderpump Rules season 11, while her contemporaries still remained on the show.

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 air on Bravo, every Tuesday, at 8 pm ET.