Rap Sh!t season 2 on Max: Release date, plot, and more 

Rap Sh!t, the comedy series, is all set to make its return with the first two episodes of its brand-new season 2 on Thursday, August 10, 2023, exclusively on HBO's popular streaming platform, Max. Issa Rae has served as the creator of the show, which received a lot of positive responses from the audience over its first season due to its highly entertaining storylines and promising acting by the lead stars.

Rap Sh!t chronicles the story of two estranged friends from high school, named Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, who go on to form a rap group in the future. Ever since the official teaser trailer for the series' upcoming season was launched by Max, followers of the show have been eagerly waiting to see what new adventures this season will bring to the table.

So, without further delay, let's dive right in to find out all about Rap Sh!t season 2, ahead of its debut on Max.

Max's Rap Sh!t season 2 will consist of a total of 8 episodes

What is the complete schedule of all episodes of the upcoming season of Rap Sh!t?

Scheduled to premiere on August 10, 2023, the Max series has a total of eight episodes. While episodes 1 and 2 will arrive on the same day, the other new episodes will be dropped on the streaming platform on a weekly basis, every Thursday. The full list of all eight episodes of Rap Sh!t season 2 and their release dates is given below:

Episode 1 - Thursday, August 10, 2023

Episode 2 - Thursday, August 10, 2023

Episode 3 - Thursday, August 17, 2023

Episode 4 - Thursday, August 24, 2023

Episode 5 - Thursday, August 31, 2023

Episode 6 - Thursday, September 7, 2023

Episode 7 - Thursday, September 14, 2023

Episode 8 - Thursday, September 21, 2023

What to expect from the new season of the Max show?

The upcoming season of the comedy series will see the main protagonist duo, Shawna Clark and Mia Knight, taking their rapping career to the next level. As they take new steps into a world of stardom, they will be seen facing several difficult situations and conflicts.

The duo will go on a tour as their popularity begins to grow in the new season. The two will also have to make tough decisions along the way as they strive to get to the top of the industry. They will also be faced with a choice to either stay true to themselves or fall into the rabbit hole of industry norms.

It will be quite interesting to see which path the duo will go down. Thus, fans of Rap Sh!t are in for an intriguing new season. The very brief description for the second season, given by Max, reads as follows:

"Miami’s hottest rap duo takes it to the next level: more drama, more music, and a whole lot of sh!t."

Who are on the cast list for the upcoming season of the series?

The main cast members for the series' season 2 include:

Aida Osman as Shawna Clark

KaMillion as Mia Knight

Jonica Booth as Chastity

Daniel Augustin as Maurice

RJ Cyler as Lamont and several others

Don't forget to catch season 2 of Rap Sh!t, which will premiere on August 10, 2023, on Max.