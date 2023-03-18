Ravinia Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Ravinia Festival, the oldest annual music festival in North America, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from June 15 to September 10.

Ravinia Festival's 2023 edition will feature performances by artists such as Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Charlie Puth, and Carrie Underwood, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Some of the artists returning to Ravinia this year include John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Brandi Carlile, Santana, and Kenny Loggins, who is on his farewell tour.

Tickets will be available on May 1, 2023, on the Ravinia Festival's website. Ticket prices are yet to be announced.

The Ravinia Festival, which first began in 1904, will celebrate its 117th anniversary this year, bringing artists from a wide array of genres as well as nearly 600,000 patrons to its venue in Highland Park in Chicago.

In a general statement regarding the line-up for this year's festival, Ravinia CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon stated:

"Ravinia's 2023 season has something for everyone.From shining a spotlight on women composers across multiple genres to bringing the best in pop, rock, jazz, and classical to our varied stages, Ravinia's summer offerings reflect the wide-ranging musical tastes of Chicago and beyond."

Haydon continued:

"Whether you're attending for the first or fiftieth time, a concert here is a special experience and one we hope our audiences will treasure."

The full line-up and schedule for the Ravinia festival are listed below by venue and date.

Ravinia at Benneth Garden Hall:

Ruth Page Civic Ballet – June 15, 2023

Ruth Page Civic Ballet&Friends – June 17, 2023

Violinist Arnaud Sussmann & Pianist Michael Stephen Brown – June 18, 2023

Tenor Karim Sulayman & Guitarist Sean Shibe – June 21, 2023

A Daytime Dash of Timely Piano & Strings – June 29, 2023

A Matinee of Emotive Piano & Strings – June 30, 2023

An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 6, 2023

A Stirring Afternoon of Piano & Strings – July 7, 2023

An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 10, 2023

The Charismatic Company of Piano & Strings – July 13, 2023

Premiere: Untranslatable by James Lee III – July 14, 2023`

A Daytime Dash of Timely Piano & Strings – July 15, 2023

An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 17, 2023

A Stirring Afternoon of Piano & Strings – July 19, 2023

Expressive Friedom: A Tribute to Miriam Fried – July 20, 2023

The Charismatic Company of Piano & Strings – July 21, 2023

Celebrating Women in Chamber Music – July 22, 2023

“Your Tired, Your Poor”: Migration in Song – August 7, 2023

A Matinee of Emotive Songs – August 10, 2023

The Stories and Music of Lieder and Mélodie with Graham Johnson – August 12, 2023

A Stirring Afternoon of Song – August 13, 2023

A Daytime Dash of Timely Songs – August 17, 2023

Songbook Standards with Lee Musiker, curated by Kurt Elling – August 19, 2023

Pianist Lara Downes and Soprano Nicole Cabell: Love, Life & Laughter – August 22, 2023

Pianist Misha Dichter – August 27, 2023

Jory Vinikour: Harpsichord in the French Style – September 2, 2023

Violinist Tessa Lark – September 3, 2023

Black Oak Ensemble: Silenced Voices – September 9, 2023

Ravinia at Carousel Stage:

Ralph’s World – June 24, 2023

Miko Marks – July 13, 2023

Rebirth Brass Band – July 26, 2023

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – August 3, 2023

The Special Consensus – August 8, 2023

Okee Dokee Brothers – August 26, 2023

Queen! feat. DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David – September 9, 2023

Ravinia at Martin Theatre:

Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet – June 14, 2023

Melody Gardot – June 22, 2023

Pianist Jorge Federico Osorio – June 28, 2023

Calidore String Quartet – June 29, 2023

Ultimate Brahms and Haydn – July 1, 2023

Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin – July 8, 2023

Danish String Quartet- July 27, 2023

Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 4, 2023

Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 6, 2023

Opera for the Young: Rossini’s The Barber of Seville – August 12, 2023

Soprano Ailyn Pérez and Pianist Kevin Murphy – August 15, 2023

Handel’s Water Music and James Ehnes with Music of the Baroque – September 5, 2023

Childs/Reid/Wilson Combo with Kurt Elling – September 8, 2023

Ravinia Pavilion:

Jacob Collier: Djesse World Tour – June 16, 2023

A Special Evening with Ms. Lauryn Hill – June 17, 2023

Chicago – June 18, 2023

Pat Metheny Side-Eye with Chris Fishman and Joe Dyson – June 20, 2023

Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional – June 23, 2023

Charlie Puth – June 24, 2023

Jesse & Joy – June 25, 2023

Santana: 1,001 Rainbows Tour – June 30, 2023

Santana: 1,001 Rainbows Tour – July 1, 2023

Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour – July 2, 2023

Ne-Yo – July 7, 2023

National Seminario Ravinia: Orchestras for All Concert with Chicago Philharmonic – July 8, 2023

John Fogerty – July 9, 2023

Turn Up the Joy: Beethoven 9 Expanded with Marin Alsop, the CSO, and special guests – July 14, 2023

Tchaikovsky and Chicago Skyline with Marin Alsop and the CSO – July 15, 2023

Heather Headley with Marin Alsop and the CSO – July 16, 2023

Meet the Mahlers: Gustav’s Fifth and Alma’s Songs with the CSO – July 19, 2023

Gabriela Montero Plays Her Latin Concerto with the CSO – July 21, 2023

Natalia Lafourcade: De Todas Las Flores – July 22, 2023

Maria Schneider Orchestra – July 23, 2023

Mei-Ann Chen Leads Beethoven’s Fourth Concerto with Jeremy Denk and the CSO – July 28, 2023

The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon with the CSO – July 29, 2023

Laurie Berkner – July 30, 2023

Jason Mraz and His SuperBand – August 2, 2023

Powerful Thirds: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 5, 2023

Boz Scaggs with special guest Keb’ Mo’ – August 6, 2023

Jonathon Heyward Leads Rachmaninoff and Tania León with the CSO – August 9, 2023

Heirloom: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Gabriel Kahane with the CSO – August 10, 2023

Want Symphonic: Rufus Wainwright with the CSO – August 11, 2023

Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters – August 12, 2023

An Evening with John Legend – August 13, 2023

An Evening with John Legend – August 14, 2023

Alisa Weilerstein Plays the Elgar Concerto with the CSO – August 17, 2023

Jethro Tull – August 18, 2023

Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour 2023 – August 19, 2023

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with the CSO – August 20, 2023

Buddy Guy and George Benson – August 20, 2023

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon – August 25, 2023

Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers – August 26, 2023

Disney Encanto In Concert – August 27, 2023

Jurassic Park In Concert – August 29, 2023

Train – August 30, 2023

Brandi Carlile – August 31, 2023

Carrie Underwood – September 1, 2023

Carrie Underwood – September 2, 2023

Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest Béla Fleck – September 3, 2023

Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: Metamorphosis – September 7, 2023

Reik – September 10, 2023

Carrie Underwood and Counting Crows charted on Billboard charts, Reik won the Latin Grammy

Carrie Marie Underwood is an American singer who rose to prominence after the release of her debut studio album, Some Hearts, on November 15, 2005. The album debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts, selling 315,000 copies within the first week of its release.

Reik is a Mexican pop-rock band that rose to prominence with their third studio album, Un Día Más, which was released on September 30, 2008. The album won Best Pop Album by a Duo/Group with Vocals award at the 2009 Latin Grammy awards.

Counting Crows is an American rock band that rose to fame with their second studio album, Recovering the Satellites, which was released on October 15, 1996. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

