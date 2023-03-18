Ravinia Festival 2023: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

The Ravinia Festival, the oldest annual music festival in North America, is back this year, with the 2023 edition of the festival scheduled to take place from June 15 to September 10.
Ravinia Festival's 2023 edition will feature performances by artists such as Counting Crows, Boyz II Men, Charlie Puth, and Carrie Underwood, via a post on their official Instagram page.
Some of the artists returning to Ravinia this year include John Legend, Lauryn Hill, Brandi Carlile, Santana, and Kenny Loggins, who is on his farewell tour.
Tickets will be available on May 1, 2023, on the Ravinia Festival's website. Ticket prices are yet to be announced.
Ravinia Festival to celebrate 117 years with its 2023 edition
The Ravinia Festival, which first began in 1904, will celebrate its 117th anniversary this year, bringing artists from a wide array of genres as well as nearly 600,000 patrons to its venue in Highland Park in Chicago.
In a general statement regarding the line-up for this year's festival, Ravinia CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon stated:
"Ravinia's 2023 season has something for everyone.From shining a spotlight on women composers across multiple genres to bringing the best in pop, rock, jazz, and classical to our varied stages, Ravinia's summer offerings reflect the wide-ranging musical tastes of Chicago and beyond."
Haydon continued:
"Whether you're attending for the first or fiftieth time, a concert here is a special experience and one we hope our audiences will treasure."
The full line-up and schedule for the Ravinia festival are listed below by venue and date.
Ravinia at Benneth Garden Hall:
- Ruth Page Civic Ballet – June 15, 2023
- Ruth Page Civic Ballet&Friends – June 17, 2023
- Violinist Arnaud Sussmann & Pianist Michael Stephen Brown – June 18, 2023
- Tenor Karim Sulayman & Guitarist Sean Shibe – June 21, 2023
- A Daytime Dash of Timely Piano & Strings – June 29, 2023
- A Matinee of Emotive Piano & Strings – June 30, 2023
- An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 6, 2023
- A Stirring Afternoon of Piano & Strings – July 7, 2023
- An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 10, 2023
- The Charismatic Company of Piano & Strings – July 13, 2023
- Premiere: Untranslatable by James Lee III – July 14, 2023`
- A Daytime Dash of Timely Piano & Strings – July 15, 2023
- An Evening Tableau of Piano & Strings – July 17, 2023
- A Stirring Afternoon of Piano & Strings – July 19, 2023
- Expressive Friedom: A Tribute to Miriam Fried – July 20, 2023
- The Charismatic Company of Piano & Strings – July 21, 2023
- Celebrating Women in Chamber Music – July 22, 2023
- “Your Tired, Your Poor”: Migration in Song – August 7, 2023
- A Matinee of Emotive Songs – August 10, 2023
- The Stories and Music of Lieder and Mélodie with Graham Johnson – August 12, 2023
- A Stirring Afternoon of Song – August 13, 2023
- A Daytime Dash of Timely Songs – August 17, 2023
- Songbook Standards with Lee Musiker, curated by Kurt Elling – August 19, 2023
- Pianist Lara Downes and Soprano Nicole Cabell: Love, Life & Laughter – August 22, 2023
- Pianist Misha Dichter – August 27, 2023
- Jory Vinikour: Harpsichord in the French Style – September 2, 2023
- Violinist Tessa Lark – September 3, 2023
- Black Oak Ensemble: Silenced Voices – September 9, 2023
Ravinia at Carousel Stage:
- Ralph’s World – June 24, 2023
- Miko Marks – July 13, 2023
- Rebirth Brass Band – July 26, 2023
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – August 3, 2023
- The Special Consensus – August 8, 2023
- Okee Dokee Brothers – August 26, 2023
- Queen! feat. DJs Derrick Carter, Michael Serafini, and Garrett David – September 9, 2023
Ravinia at Martin Theatre:
- Michael Feinstein & Jean-Yves Thibaudet – June 14, 2023
- Melody Gardot – June 22, 2023
- Pianist Jorge Federico Osorio – June 28, 2023
- Calidore String Quartet – June 29, 2023
- Ultimate Brahms and Haydn – July 1, 2023
- Apollo’s Fire: The Road to Dublin – July 8, 2023
- Danish String Quartet- July 27, 2023
- Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 4, 2023
- Mozart’s The Magic Flute with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 6, 2023
- Opera for the Young: Rossini’s The Barber of Seville – August 12, 2023
- Soprano Ailyn Pérez and Pianist Kevin Murphy – August 15, 2023
- Handel’s Water Music and James Ehnes with Music of the Baroque – September 5, 2023
- Childs/Reid/Wilson Combo with Kurt Elling – September 8, 2023
Ravinia Pavilion:
- Jacob Collier: Djesse World Tour – June 16, 2023
- A Special Evening with Ms. Lauryn Hill – June 17, 2023
- Chicago – June 18, 2023
- Pat Metheny Side-Eye with Chris Fishman and Joe Dyson – June 20, 2023
- Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional – June 23, 2023
- Charlie Puth – June 24, 2023
- Jesse & Joy – June 25, 2023
- Santana: 1,001 Rainbows Tour – June 30, 2023
- Santana: 1,001 Rainbows Tour – July 1, 2023
- Straight No Chaser: The Yacht Rock Tour – July 2, 2023
- Ne-Yo – July 7, 2023
- National Seminario Ravinia: Orchestras for All Concert with Chicago Philharmonic – July 8, 2023
- John Fogerty – July 9, 2023
- Turn Up the Joy: Beethoven 9 Expanded with Marin Alsop, the CSO, and special guests – July 14, 2023
- Tchaikovsky and Chicago Skyline with Marin Alsop and the CSO – July 15, 2023
- Heather Headley with Marin Alsop and the CSO – July 16, 2023
- Meet the Mahlers: Gustav’s Fifth and Alma’s Songs with the CSO – July 19, 2023
- Gabriela Montero Plays Her Latin Concerto with the CSO – July 21, 2023
- Natalia Lafourcade: De Todas Las Flores – July 22, 2023
- Maria Schneider Orchestra – July 23, 2023
- Mei-Ann Chen Leads Beethoven’s Fourth Concerto with Jeremy Denk and the CSO – July 28, 2023
- The Trailblazing Music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon with the CSO – July 29, 2023
- Laurie Berkner – July 30, 2023
- Jason Mraz and His SuperBand – August 2, 2023
- Powerful Thirds: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff with Marin Alsop and the CSO – August 5, 2023
- Boz Scaggs with special guest Keb’ Mo’ – August 6, 2023
- Jonathon Heyward Leads Rachmaninoff and Tania León with the CSO – August 9, 2023
- Heirloom: Jeffrey Kahane Plays Gabriel Kahane with the CSO – August 10, 2023
- Want Symphonic: Rufus Wainwright with the CSO – August 11, 2023
- Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & The Monsters – August 12, 2023
- An Evening with John Legend – August 13, 2023
- An Evening with John Legend – August 14, 2023
- Alisa Weilerstein Plays the Elgar Concerto with the CSO – August 17, 2023
- Jethro Tull – August 18, 2023
- Kenny Loggins: This Is It! His Final Tour 2023 – August 19, 2023
- Tchaikovsky Spectacular with the CSO – August 20, 2023
- Buddy Guy and George Benson – August 20, 2023
- Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon – August 25, 2023
- Boyz II Men and The Isley Brothers – August 26, 2023
- Disney Encanto In Concert – August 27, 2023
- Jurassic Park In Concert – August 29, 2023
- Train – August 30, 2023
- Brandi Carlile – August 31, 2023
- Carrie Underwood – September 1, 2023
- Carrie Underwood – September 2, 2023
- Shakti: 50th Anniversary Tour with special guest Béla Fleck – September 3, 2023
- Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project: Metamorphosis – September 7, 2023
- Reik – September 10, 2023
Carrie Underwood and Counting Crows charted on Billboard charts, Reik won the Latin Grammy
Carrie Marie Underwood is an American singer who rose to prominence after the release of her debut studio album, Some Hearts, on November 15, 2005. The album debuted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album charts, selling 315,000 copies within the first week of its release.
Reik is a Mexican pop-rock band that rose to prominence with their third studio album, Un Día Más, which was released on September 30, 2008. The album won Best Pop Album by a Duo/Group with Vocals award at the 2009 Latin Grammy awards.
Counting Crows is an American rock band that rose to fame with their second studio album, Recovering the Satellites, which was released on October 15, 1996. The album peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.