Ray Bradshaw UK tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Famous Scottish comedian Ray Bradshaw is gearing up to take audiences on a laughter-filled journey across the UK in 2024 with his latest show, Doppelginger. The much-anticipated tour promises side-splitting humor and heartwarming moments as Bradshaw explores the quirks of life in search of a particularly unique individual.

Ray Bradshaw shared a statement about the tour in a press release:

I'm really excited to be going back on tour and finding lots of doppelgingers; maybe even doing a gig to a room full of them in what must be the best-looking audience ever."

Tickets for the tour to go on sale at 10 am on Friday, 1st September 2023, via his official website - www.raybradshaw.com

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the latest news about the tour.

Ray Bradshaw's tour will begin in Southend and end in Salford

Ray Bradshaw will kick off the scheduled tour with his Southend concert, scheduled to take place on February 25, 2024. After performing across varied cities in the UK, the comedian will finally wrap up his brief tour with a concert in Salford on April 28, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

February 25, 2024: Southend Cliffs Pavilion (Dixon Studio)

February 28, 2024: Cardiff The Glee Club

February 29, 2024: Bristol Hen and Chicken

March 1, 2024: Swindon Arts Centre

March 2, 2024: Newport The Riverfront (Studio)

March 5, 2024: Canterbury Gulbenkian

March 8, 2024: Aylesbury Norman Bragg Studio

March 9, 2024: Maidstone Hazlitt Studio

March 13, 2024: Dublin Whelans

March 15, 2024: Belfast Limelight 1

March 20, 2024: Brighton The Forge Comedy Club

March 21, 2024: North Finchley Arts Depot

March 22, 2024: Cambridge Junction

March 23, 2024: Maidenhead Norden Farm

March 24, 2024: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

March 27, 2024: Southampton The Attic

March 28, 2024: Nottingham Just The Tonic Metronome

April 3, 2024: Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

April 4, 2024: Norwich Playhouse

April 5, 2024: Northampton Royal and Derngate (Underground)

April 6, 2024: Guildford G Live

April 7, 2024: Dorking Halls

April 10, 2024: Birmingham The Glee Club

April 11, 2024: Reading South Street

April 12, 2024: Leicester Big Difference

April 13, 2024: Newcastle Stand

April 18, 2024: Edinburgh Queens Hall

April 19, 2024: Glasgow Pavilion

April 20, 2024: Greenock The Albany

April 21, 2024: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

April 22, 2024: Inverness Eden Court

April 24, 2024: Hull Social

April 25, 2024: Leeds Wardrobe

April 26, 2024: Chorley Theatre

April 27, 2024: Chester Garrett Studio

April 28, 2024: Salford Lowry Studio

Ray Bradshaw's last show Deaf Comedy Fam was the world’s first comedy show performed in both sign language and English

His previous standup comedy show, Deaf Com One, achieved remarkable success, filling theaters worldwide. The performance centered around Ray's upbringing with deaf parents, and consequently, each installment of Doppelginger will feature a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter.

During 2021 and 2022, Ray also embarked on a tour across the United Kingdom as the chosen opening act for John Bishop, who acclaimed Ray as one of the nation's finest comedians. Before this, Ray had already toured alongside Frankie Boyle in 2019.

Ray Bradshaw made history by becoming the debut comedian to secure a Scottish Culture Award. Additionally, he regularly takes the helm of Scotland's most popular radio program, Off the Ball.

His solo shows at various festivals, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, and Melbourne International Comedy Festival, achieved sold-out status and enthusiastic critical recognition.

Ray Bradshaw's phenomenal comedy show, Deaf Comedy Fam, garnered praise. The Edinburgh Fringe run entirely sold out, and the show captured the Innovation Award at the Adelaide Fringe 2018, earning a nomination for Best Comedy at the Perth Fringe.

His Deaf Comedy Fam groundbreaking performance was the world's first comedy show presented in both sign language and English by the performer, allowing countless deaf individuals to experience the joy of a comedy show for the first time.