Reacher season 2 episode 5: Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Reacher season 2 episode 5 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in two days on December 29, 2023. The action crime series centers on Jack Reacher, a self-proclaimed hobo and former US Army military policeman who locks horns with dangerous foes during his travels.

The first season was released in February 2022, and it received rave reviews for its gripping screenplay. The second installment hit screens on December 14, 2023, and matched the standards set by the first installment.

Reacher season 2, like the first one, is headlined by Alan Ritchson. He is joined by Malcolm Goodwin, Serinda Swan, Maria Sten, Shaun Sipos, and Ferdinand Kingsley.

The show comes from writer Nick Santora, best known for thrillers such as Prison Break and FBI, and is based on Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series. Reacher is jointly produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Blackjack Films, Paramount Television, and Skydance Television.

Reacher season 2 episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Reacher season 2 episode 5 is titled Burial and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, December 29, at 4 am.

Below is the release date and timings for Reacher season 2 episode 5 for all regions, along with the corresponding timezones.

Coordinated Universal Time: 12 pm, Friday, December 29

Eastern Time, USA: 7 am, Friday, December 29

Central Time, USA: 6 am, Friday, December 29

Pacific Time, USA: 4 am, Friday, December 29

Mountain Time, USA: 5 am, Friday, December 29

Alaska Time, USA: 3 am, Friday, December 29

Where to watch Reacher season 2 episode 5? All streaming options explored

Reacher season 2 episode 5 will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 29. However, viewers need to subscribe to the platform to watch it. The monthly subscription costs $14.99, while the yearly one costs $139.

Being an Amazon original, the series isn’t available on platforms like Netflix, Disney+, Vudu, and HBO Max.

Reacher season 2 episode 4: A brief recap

Reacher season 2 episode 4, which was titled A Night at the Symphony, centered on the protagonist and his team as they tried to track down those responsible for the deaths of their friends. Their investigation led them to a political aide who possessed sensitive information about a military contract.

The episode also gave viewers a closer look at Reacher’s beliefs and unconventional lifestyle. In a telling sequence, he indicated that he didn’t want to take his relationship with Karla Dixon to the next level.

The show also highlighted his aversion towards his personal belongings, suggesting that he is a nomad at heart. The episode also featured a heavy dose of violence. In an unnerving scene, AM murdered a plastic surgeon and took his identity.

It also focuses on the protagonist’s dilemma about Tony Swan’s real intentions. Reacher learned that he was in cahoot with his foes but refused to believe it, which caused some tension between him and his colleagues. The episode ended with an intense showdown between the 110th Special Investigators Unit and their rivals.

What to expect from Reacher season 2 episode 5

Reacher season 2 episode 5 is likely to give fans a better understanding of Swan’s real intentions. As such, viewers can expect a few confrontational scenes between him and Reacher. The previous episode built a sense of intrigue around AM as he unleashed his violent side and assumed a new identity. The latest episode may explore his backstory and motives.

A still from Reacher. (Image via Prime Video)

Lieutenant Oscar Finlay made a surprise appearance in the previous episode. His scenes with Reacher indicated that the latter shared a special connection with him.

These sequences were also the link between the first season and the second one. There is a possibility of Finlay assisting the titular character in the ongoing investigation.

Reacher and Nixon’s relationship hasn’t been explored in depth so far. It might change in the fifth episode if the makers delve into his past. Moreover, given the genre, it may also feature a few chase-and-fight sequences.

