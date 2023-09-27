Ready to Love: Make a Move release date, air time, and plot explored

Ready to Love: Make a Move is set to premiere on October 13 at 8/7c on OWN. This new spinoff takes the excitement of the original Ready to Love series and adds a fresh twist. The show is set against the vibrant backdrop of New Orleans and features four former female contestants from the original series. These women will be presented with 25 potential partners, each vying for their affection.

The ultimate goal for these women is to decide if any of these men are worth relocating to New Orleans for a fresh start in life and love. With 13 one-hour episodes lined up, viewers are in for a treat. Featuring Southern Charm New Orleans host Tamica Lee, this show is sure to be a thrilling experience with plenty of drama and, of course, love.

New beginnings and love adventures await on Ready to Love: Make a Move

Release details and air time

The Ready to Love: Make a Move is scheduled to air on October 13, marking it as a must-watch for the fall TV lineup. The time slot is 8/7c, making it convenient for viewers across different time zones. OWN, the network airing the show, is known for its quality content that often focuses on African-American culture and lifestyle.

For those watching from different corners of the globe and eager to catch every second, take note of these time zone-specific schedules.

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 am, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 8 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

Central Time (CT): 7 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 6 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 5 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 2 pm, Friday, October 13, 2023

The season is planned to have 13 episodes, each lasting an hour. This means viewers can look forward to nearly three months of weekly episodes filled with drama, love, and life-changing decisions.

The girls' decision could change their lives

The setting of New Orleans adds a unique flavor to Ready to Love: Make a Move. It's a city known for its rich culture, music, and nightlife, making it an exciting backdrop for a dating show. The core concept involves four women from previous seasons of the show.

These women will be meeting and dating 25 potential partners. Each episode will bring them closer to the decision that could change their lives: whether or not to move to New Orleans for love.

Ready to Love: Make a Move cast members include:

Ashlee Akins, a 36-year-old bartender and speech therapist, has been single for five years and is eager to find a lasting relationship.

Verneashia Allen, a devoted mother of three, is searching for a spouse who can serve as a role model for her children.

Zadia Murphy, a makeup artist and fitness trainer, is focused on a healthy lifestyle and is open to love that complements her life goals.

Shereese Logan, an esthetician, is looking for a long-term relationship after her last romantic endeavor ended in disappointment.

What to expect?

Tamica Lee, the host and matchmaker, will guide these women in their quest for love. Her role is to present the men and offer advice and emotional support in Ready to Love: Make a Move.

Viewers can expect to see a sense of betrayal develop among the women as they navigate their feelings and connections in Ready to Love: Make a Move. Adding to the drama are unique traits among the male suitors, like one who owns 17 cats, which will surely make for interesting television.